Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Job Loss Risks: A Rising Concern For 2024

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
754 Followers

Summary

  • While current economic resilience and labor market strength suggest the economy could avoid recession, monthly state-specific deterioration means unemployment could still trend higher from here.
  • Recent economic resilience has led to numerous forecast revisions, with some now expecting the economy to avoid recession altogether.
  • Yet, while jobless claims have remained subdued, payroll gains are also slowing, and next week’s employment report should confirm a continued loss in momentum.

Folded sheet of paper with an unemployment graph on

JLGutierrez

While current economic resilience and labor market strength suggest the economy could avoid recession, monthly state-specific deterioration means unemployment could still trend higher from here.

Although the Fed will undoubtedly look for next week’s jobs report to confirm

This article was written by

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
754 Followers
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.