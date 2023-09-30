Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Holdover Adlai Nortye Leads 4 IPO Week As More Small Deals Enter The Pipeline

Sep. 30, 2023 3:30 AM ETANL, VSME, LRE, GPAK, MTDC, KHIW, BTOC, BIRK
Summary

  • The third quarter wrapped up with four IPOs and eight pipeline additions.
  • Eight issuers submitted initial filings this past week.
  • The October IPO market looks like it will be off to a quiet start, with no IPOs currently scheduled for the week ahead.

Vat Text Written On Wooden Blocks With Stacked Coins

AndreyPopov

The third quarter wrapped up with four IPOs and eight pipeline additions.

Oncology biotech Adlai Nortye (ANL) raised $58 million at an $849 million market cap. The company originally planned to raise $72 million in August but never priced; it removed and

This article was written by

Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.08K Followers
Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

