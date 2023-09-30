Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Prudential Financial: Buy This High-Yielding Blue Chip Stock For Rock-Solid Dividend Income

Sep. 30, 2023 4:56 AM ETPrudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)1 Comment
Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
6.83K Followers

Summary

  • Prudential comfortably covers its dividend from both after-tax adjusted operating income per share and free cash flow.
  • The company's after-tax adjusted operating income per share surged higher in the second quarter.
  • The asset manager and insurer enjoys remarkable credit ratings from the three major credit rating agencies.
  • Shares of Prudential are priced 13% below fair value based on my inputs into the discounted cash flows model and dividend discount model.
  • Prudential's 5.3% dividend yield and mid single-digit annual after-tax adjusted operating income alone could generate annual total returns of around 10% in the next 5 to 10 years.

The Rock of Gibraltar

The Rock of Gibraltar.

typhoonski/iStock via Getty Images

After chasing yield and losing my shirt in my younger years a few times, the School of Hard Knocks has taught me one thing: Dividend investing isn't so much about the dividends as it

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
6.83K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being an analyst for The Motley Fool back in June 2021 under my real name of Kody Kester. As a display of my gratitude, I will still be writing one article a month for SA starting in July 2022.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PRU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

d
deadandburied
Today, 6:01 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (42)
Solid, not flashy. Bought post-Covid, so up 50% price-wise not including the dividends, which have increased for me every year like clockwork. Thank you for the update.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.