Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bullish Pivot Or Destruction Ahead

Sep. 30, 2023 6:07 AM ETDIA, GLD, QQQ, RINF, SHY, SLV, SPY, TLT, UUP, IAU, GLDM, SGOL, BAR, IAUM, OUNZ, AAAU, SESG, XAUUSD:CUR
Gary Tanashian profile picture
Gary Tanashian
62.95K Followers

Summary

  • The US dollar, the Gold/Silver ratio, and the 10yr-2yr Yield Curve suggest that broad markets are at a critical decision point.
  • The nature of the upcoming change could be either anti-USD, inflation trades, or a rise in the USD and Gold/Silver ratio, indicating liquidity stress.
  • The 10yr-2yr Yield Curve could steepen under either an inflationary or deflationary scenario, which could have economic consequences.

Arrow up and down on blocks.

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Using three vantage points, the US dollar, the Gold/Silver ratio and the 10yr-2yr Yield Curve, broad markets are indicated to be at an important decision point

There are a lot more indicators NFTRH uses to

This article was written by

Gary Tanashian profile picture
Gary Tanashian
62.95K Followers
Gary Tanashian is proprietor of NFTRH.com. Actionable, hype-free technical, macro economic and sentiment analysis is provided in the premium market report 'Notes From the Rabbit Hole' (http://nftrh.com/nftrh-premium/). Complimentary analysis and commentary is available at the public website (https://nftrh.com).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.