Generac: 5 Key Takeaways From Analyst Day

Sep. 30, 2023 7:07 AM ETGenerac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)
Overlooked Opportunities
Summary

  • Generac's conference affirmed higher long-term targets, boosting shares by 5% and reassuring investors.
  • The company expects to double EBITDA by 2026 through improving product mix and operating leverage.
  • There is significant growth potential in the residential segment, with a focus on increasing market penetration and targeting new home buyers.
  • The Energy Technology segment targets breakeven profitability by 2026 after a reset in 2023.
  • The Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment's global growth potential is underscored by new US facility and international demand due to grid challenges.

Renewable energy expert speaking at convention.

bernardbodo/iStock via Getty Images

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) held its analyst day conference on September 27th, and shares rose 5% on the affirmation of 2023 guidance and long-term targets that were higher than initially estimated and appear reasonable as inventories normalize and supply

I have professional experience in Corporate FP&A, Treasury, and Asset Management at a large U.S. bank and an MBA in finance. Using a fundamental-based investment approach, I aim to find companies that will outperform the market over a multi-year time horizon. My insights stem from research of financial statements, valuation analysis, industry tailwinds, and overlooked details in annual reports. Recommendations are for research purposes only and not investment advice.

