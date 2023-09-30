Artsiom Malashenko/iStock via Getty Images

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) is a Brazilian company controlled by the UOL media group, functioning as a payment intermediary and sub-acquirer. This entails the integration of all parties involved in a transaction, including the seller, card issuers, acquiring banks, acquirers, and the consumer.

PagSeguro's digital account is known as PagBank, offering a range of features and advantages, including free account setup and maintenance. In 2023, PagBank and PagSeguro merged into a single entity: PagBank. Consequently, the company has transformed into a comprehensive bank, offering the services of an acquirer as well. This means that all the benefits of a digital account and payment terminals are now accessible in one place.

PagSeguro's stock gained significant popularity among investors due to substantial growth since 2019, marked by an upsurge in revenue and Total Payment Volume (TPV). However, this growth was notably curtailed by a challenging global bear market in 2022. This market downturn pronounced impacted the Brazilian economy, resulting in a rise in interest rates from 2% in early 2021 to more than 13% throughout 2022 and continuing into the present. Consequently, growth stocks operating in highly interest-rate-sensitive businesses, such as PagSeguro, experienced a substantial decline of approximately 85% from their peak in 2021.

Data by YCharts

While I consider it highly unlikely to witness PagSeguro's shares returning to levels similar to those observed in 2021, the current valuation is significantly discounted, especially when compared to its primary competitors.

Although the company's recent financial results have been modest, aligning with the challenges faced by the payment services industry in Brazil, the company is poised to benefit in 2024 from a domestic environment characterized by lower interest rates and a trend toward improved economic activity in Brazil.

The Competitive Landscape of Brazilian Payment Services

Intense competition is currently unfolding in Brazil's rapidly evolving financial sector. This competition revolves around the fierce struggle to win over end consumers and retailers while navigating the complex dynamics involving other players in the acquiring industry.

Several factors, including technological advancements and new payment platforms, have fueled this competition. Regulatory changes have also played a pivotal role. For instance, Pix, a real-time electronic payment system introduced by the Central Bank of Brazil, has reshaped the landscape. It enables individuals and businesses to make instant and secure payments, transfers, and transactions, similar to digital payment systems like Venmo or digital wallets in other countries. Since its introduction, Pix has redirected a significant volume of funds away from traditional banks.

Brazilian payment companies in this sector are grappling with adapting to shifting consumer behaviors and the rapid transition to e-commerce. Essentially, they must offer a range of digital financial services, similar to the transformation telecom operators faced during the shift from voice to data on smartphones.

Among its domestic peers, PagSeguro stands out with its comprehensive services portfolio strategy, focusing on serving small and mid-sized merchants. This approach has enabled PagSeguro to establish a significant presence in the Brazilian market while simultaneously capitalizing on customers through PagBank, thus unifying its entire ecosystem.

According to the latest data, PagSeguro currently holds Brazil's lowest market share for payment services. Cielo (OTCPK:CIOXY) maintains its dominant position with a 23.9% market share, as reported by BTG Pactual. Itaú Unibanco's (ITUB) Rede follows closely at 23.3%, Santander Brasil's (BSBR) GetNet at 15.1%, StoneCo (STNE) at 11.3%, and PagSeguro at 10.8%.

However, Cielo's enduring market leadership raises concerns, as the company has consistently reported lower Total Payment Volume (TPV) figures, providing more room for its competitors. Over the past three years, Cielo's revenues have declined by 12.8%, starkly contrasting the remarkable growth of 103% by PagSeguro and 221% by StoneCo.

Data by YCharts

Latest Results Reflecting Industry Challenges

In the second quarter of 2023, PagSeguro reported a net profit that was 5% higher compared to the same period last year, reaching a net profit of R$ 385 million between April and May.

The acquiring unit's total payment volume (TPV) reached R$ 92.7 billion, marking a 4% year-over-year increase. This growth, while not particularly robust, occurred during a challenging quarter for the payment processing industry in Brazil, coinciding with an economic slowdown. The Brazilian Central Bank's Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br) showed a 0.6% increase in June compared to the previous month, resulting in a 0.4% growth in the second quarter of 2023, notably slower than the 2.2% growth observed in the first quarter.

PagSeguro's IR

Total revenue declined by 2% compared to the same period in 2022, totaling R$ 3.83 billion, falling short of market expectations of R$ 3.99 billion. This decline was influenced by the company's financial services business, which was impacted by the new cap on the interchange fees for prepaid cards that came into effect in April. However, this decrease is likely an isolated event and is expected to reverse in the upcoming quarters.

In the Financial Services sector, PagBank Cash-in exceeded R$ 50 billion in the second quarter of 2023, representing a remarkable increase of 59% year-over-year growth, contributing to a 25% increase in deposits on the platform. These figures underscore the strong client engagement with PagBank while optimizing the company's funding structure and costs. This surge in deposits results from prioritizing deposits in the PagBank account rather than distributing them to third-party platforms like XP Inc. (XP), Itaú, and others.

PagSeguro's IR

With this increase in deposits, it's more likely that there will be a further reduction in the cost of funding. These deposits improve financial cost efficiency and create opportunities for increased revenue by encouraging account engagement and enabling PagBank to expand its ecosystem and introduce additional products.

The credit portfolio decreased compared to the first quarter, reaching R$ 2.6 billion. This decline reflects a write-down during the period and the company's increased focus on low-risk products with collateral, reducing non-performing loans (NPL) over 90 days. At the end of June, approximately 52% of the portfolio comprised secured credit products, up from 44% in the previous quarter.

PagSeguro's IR

Looking closely at cash flows, PagBank reported a 24% year-over-year increase in cash earnings, driven by disciplined allocation and improved cash generation. However, there was a 15% decrease in cash earnings compared to the previous quarter due to higher capital expenditures (CapEx) in line with the annual budget. Despite this, CapEx as a percentage of total revenue decreased from 14.7% in Q2 2022 to 13.9% in Q3 2023, primarily due to a focus on POS activation rather than POS sales. Nonetheless, it increased from 10.9% in the last quarter due to positive trends in merchant gross additions. PagBank concluded the quarter with a net cash balance of R$ 10.1 billion.

PagSeguro's IR

Third Quarter Earnings Expectations

In the third quarter, PagBank anticipates a significant increase in transactions. The commencement of what is expected to be a downward trend in interest rates could stimulate the market. Brazil's interest rates were reduced for the first time in August, reaching 13.25%.

Market consensus for the next three meetings anticipates further reductions of 50 basis points (0.5 percentage points), bringing the Selic rate to 11.75% annually by the end of 2023. Looking ahead to 2024, the trend indicates a continued decline in the Selic rate, with expectations of it concluding the year at 9.25% per annum.

This reduction in interest rates is expected to boost the acquiring business with payment machines. PagBank has reported that it is growing twice as fast as the industry in Brazil, mainly in prioritized segments such as micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises. As reported by PagBank, in the first 45 days of the third quarter, payment volume has increased by 8%, nearly double the growth observed in the second quarter.

PagSeguro's Capital Allocation Strategy: Share Buybacks and Technology Investments

PagSeguro has been following a capital allocation strategy, including share buybacks initiated in 2018 and investments in technology and payment machines. While the company observed a slight increase in investments during Q2, with CapEx reaching R$530 million, the recent share buybacks conducted in the past quarters have been a means to return capital to shareholders without resorting to dividends.

So far, PagSeguro has already executed approximately 50% of its buyback plan. The company's CFO, Artur Schunk, views the current share price of PagSeguro as undervalued.

"When we assess the current share price, we envision significant potential for the future. We've also utilized a portion of the capital for buybacks, which we plan to continue in the future."

Attractive Valuation Perspective

While the company's financial services segment is experiencing robust growth, PagSeguro's payment revenues still account for approximately 90% of the company's total revenues. Consequently, I will compare PagSeguro's Brazilian peers, such as StoneCo and Cielo.

In a direct comparison with StoneCo and Cielo, both of which operate within the same revenue channels, it's worth noting that StoneCo primarily targets larger businesses among merchants.

Comparing the valuation multiples of PagSeguro, StoneCo, and Cielo with their performance over the last five years is somewhat challenging, given that these stocks have experienced significant declines in the past three years. For instance, PagSeguro's forward P/E multiples are currently 73% below their historical averages. A good indication that this discount might be excessive is the company's ongoing share buyback program.

PagSeguro's valuation forward multiples are trading somewhat lower than StoneCo's but higher than Cielo's, which is naturally priced as a company with much slower growth, considering it has the largest market share.

Seeking Alpha

The long-term outlook suggests that as PagSeguro continues to increase its profits through the expansion of its financial services operations, with a projected 16% increase in EPS by 2024, the forward P/E multiple should decrease to 7.2x in 2024 and further to 6x in 2025, following a similar trend.

The critical question for this to materialize will depend on how effectively the company manages its capital allocation strategy in technology and other areas, ensuring that it does not directly impact the growth of its profitability. So far, investments have been on a declining trend.

Data by YCharts

The Bottom Line

Despite the challenges in Brazil's payment services sector, PagSeguro is positioned to benefit from lower interest rates in the upcoming quarters. The results for the second quarter were reasonably good, though not particularly encouraging in terms of Total Payment Volume (TPV) growth, which increased by only 4%. Additionally, financial revenues were sluggish. However, these numbers reflect the ongoing challenges within the industry.

Given that PagSeguro currently boasts more attractive valuation multiples than StoneCo, its closest competitor in market share, it makes sense to consider a modest exposure to PagSeguro in the portfolio at current levels. This is particularly relevant as the Brazilian economic outlook is expected to improve with a slowdown in interest rates.