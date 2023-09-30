Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Graham Corporation: Defense Budgets And Clean Energy Are Serious Catalysts

Sep. 30, 2023 10:00 AM ETGraham Corporation (GHM)
CW Capital profile picture
CW Capital
26 Followers

Summary

  • Graham Corporation expects net sales growth and EBITDA growth in 2024, driven by increased defense budgets and potential opportunities in the clean energy market.
  • The company recently completed the acquisition of BN, contributing to the diversification of its product line and territorial expansion.
  • The increase in orders from a major defense customer and the potential for future net sales growth in the defense industry are expected to drive further growth for Graham Corporation.

US Army Soldier in Universal Camouflage Uniform

DanielBendjy

Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) recently delivered beneficial expectations about 2024, including EBITDA growth and net sales growth. GHM is also expected to benefit significantly from recent increases in defense budgets. Besides, management also says that it may reposition its efforts to enjoy

This article was written by

CW Capital profile picture
CW Capital
26 Followers
I worked for a large investment group for some years. Right now, I only take care of my stocks. I do valuation models, and focus on FCF growth. You can contact met if you need more information about my articles, and my models. I am not a financial adviser. I do not give readers financial advice. The information I offer does not constitute financial advice or recommendation and should not be considered as such.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GHM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.