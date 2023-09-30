Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
How The U.S. Government Shutdown Could Impact REITs

Sep. 30, 2023
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The U.S. government appears headed for a shutdown.
  • I look at four ways that this could disrupt the REIT sector.
  • I also share my approach to REITs right now and share my top picks.
Electronic highway billboard with government shutdown ahead warning

Richard Stephen

The U.S. Government appears headed for a shutdown. In this article, I discuss four potential ramifications that it might have on the REIT sector (VNQ) and then share how I am working to mitigate this

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
23.77K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Comments (3)

John R. Clark
John R. Clark
Today, 9:18 AM
Premium
Comments (2.07K)
Just for fun, let's discuss the effect of past government shutdowns on REITs, if anyone remembers. I can't say that I do.

But if the threat of this one is causing share prices to fall, then perhaps it's time again, as per Warren Buffett (naturally) to be greedful when others are feary --- although there is no greed soever in buying equity shares or anything else at the prices asked.

Mr. Smith's decision to buy low at the moment looks sound, if or because not very consequential. It's unwise to bet too much on any one theory, after all. A government shutdown will probably not last long either. Some other cris/es is/are sure to emerge in just weeks if not days.

Thanks for reading and enjoy the year's favorite season!
R
Robert Rio
Today, 8:41 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.39K)
Sector has taken a heck of a beating in September.
D
DiamondPortfolios
Today, 8:37 AM
Premium
Comments (186)
agree on CCI..just opened position.
