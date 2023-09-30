Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Thermo Fisher Scientific: Transforming Healthcare Leadership Post-COVID-19 Pandemic

Nathan Aisenstadt
Summary

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific is a leading research and development company and provider of laboratory products and services headquartered in Waltham.
  • On August 23, Reuters announced that Novo Nordisk has entered into a partnership agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific, under which it will be responsible for filling the Wegovy injection pens.
  • Moreover, Thermo Fisher Scientific's Non-GAAP P/E [TTM] is 24.35x, which is 32.17% higher than the sector average and 1.1% lower than the average over the past five years.
  • At the beginning of July 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific's total debt was about $34.02 billion, down $2.32 billion from 2021.
  • We initiate our coverage of Thermo Fisher Scientific with a "hold" rating for the next 12 months.

Young Scientist Looking Through a Microscope

sanjeri

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) is a leading research and development company and provider of laboratory products and services headquartered in Waltham. The company has long been a key player in developing and commercialization of laboratory equipment, reagents, analytical instrumentation, and diagnostic

This article was written by

Nathan Aisenstadt
I am an independent research analyst focused on finding undervalued assets with above-average growth rates and developments that can dramatically improve the company's financial position. When investing, I use medium-term and long-term trading strategies that take into account psychological and behavioral variables and are able to mitigate the risks associated with macroeconomic and geopolitical instability.The main sectors of analysis are industrials, materials, crypto, and healthcare.When analyzing assets in the healthcare sector, in addition to examining their financial position, I delve into the safety and efficacy data of the company's product candidates from preclinical and clinical studies, allowing me to evaluate their commercial prospects. While the education received at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem contributes to a comprehensive and detailed analysis of biotechnological and physicochemical processes used in the production of goods in the agricultural, oil and gas, and chemical industries. As a result, it allows me to find the most promising assets in a rapidly changing market and publish meaningful articles on Seeking Alpha.My e-mail for any questions and suggestions: aisenathan@gmail.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article may not take into account all the risks and catalysts for the stocks described in it. Any part of this analytical article is provided for informational purposes only, and does not constitute an individual investment recommendation, investment idea, advice, offer to buy or sell securities, or other financial instruments. The completeness and accuracy of the information in the analytical article are not guaranteed. If any fundamental criteria or events change in the future, I do not assume any obligation to update this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Article Update Today, 8:34 AM
Comments (856)
Greetings.

Thank you for reading our article and following us. We appreciate it. As promised, we began to publish an analysis of the companies from the list. We will post articles about Procter & Gamble, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Sanofi in the next two days.

Thank you all again.
Today, 8:44 AM
Comments (6.41K)
From one Nathan to another, this is another excellent article by you. I watch TMO and DHR closely because they are so heavily touted by SA Analysts, a bevy of sell-side analysts, and even CNBC TV entertainer Jim Cramer. However, at my age, I don't feel I have enough time for the values to catch up with the high prices at which TMO and DHR constantly trade, and they don't pay a dividend that entices me enough to watch and wait.

As a bet that testing will be ongoing, that body parts will need to be replaced and that pharma companies will continue to develop new drugs for our health and welfare, I recently added to my already large position in PFE and accumulated an almost full position in ABT. These two healthcare stocks pay me to wait, trade at lower p/e, Enterprise Value/EBITDA and Price/Cash Flow ratios, and give me a higher level of confidence that their values are already higher than their current prices.

I subscribe to the precept that price and valuation are the yin and yang of investing.

Thanks again for your thoughtful article.
