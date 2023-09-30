Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Exxon Mobil: Just An All Around Solid Company

Sep. 30, 2023 8:58 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)
Summary

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is a large and valuable company in the energy sector with a market cap of $460 billion.
  • XOM has been delivering significant earnings growth through expansion and rising commodity prices, making it a good investment opportunity.
  • The company has been returning capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, leading to an appreciation in share price and making it a fitting buy.

Oil pipeline in industrial district with factories at dusk

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is one of the largest in the space right now and has a massive market cap of $460 billion. The company is unlikely in my opinion to ever exhibit a significant discount to the rest

Building a solid dividend income portfolio is incredibly rewarding. I focus on finding high-yielding buy sustainable opportunities across several markets and sectors. I heavily favor companies with historical raises and significant ones that are also benefiting from major market trends, creating even more favorable investment opportunities.

