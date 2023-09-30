Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

My Current View Of The S&P 500 Index: October 2023 Edition (Technical Analysis)

Sep. 30, 2023 10:19 AM ETSPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)AGG, EFA, VXF1 Comment
Walter Zelezniak Jr profile picture
Walter Zelezniak Jr
3.67K Followers

Summary

  • The author's pension plan assets outperformed the S&P 500 index in September, but did not meet the objective of preserving capital.
  • I use a moving average crossover system to determine how to allocate my pension plan assets.
  • All ETFs that I follow for this article lost money in September, but I will maintain my 100% allocation to SPY.

Uncertainty business Global finance crisis investment investing managing risk in risk asset analyzing financial chart trading invest data price crypto currency market graph

primeimages

In this month's article, I outline why I will keep 100% of my pension plan assets invested in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). I will have no cash position. First, let me review my pension plan performance in September. The

This article was written by

Walter Zelezniak Jr profile picture
Walter Zelezniak Jr
3.67K Followers
As an individual investor nearing retirement I am trying to build my financial assets in order to have a fulfilling retirement. I am interested in trading both long and short; or at least using inverse ETFs, to take advantage of market declines. Having long term and short term trading strategies, proper execution of my trading plan, and absolute investing results are my goals. I see my articles as a way to keep me focused on developing winning trades. I also expect to learn much from the feedback that is provided in the comments section.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

r
rainsrg
Today, 10:33 AM
Investing Group
Comments (11)
I have a question: One adviser told me that SPY is not safe because much of it’s value is driven by a few megacap growth stocks, e.g., Facebook, Amazon, Alphabet. Can you comment?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.