Verizon Communications: Buy The Drop And Lock In A Covered 8% Yield

Sep. 30, 2023 10:27 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)T3 Comments
Summary

  • Verizon's stock price weakness presents a compelling opportunity for passive income investors.
  • The company's dividend sustainability is unjustifiably doubted, despite covering its dividend with free cash flow in Q2 and raising the dividend by 2%.
  • Verizon's valuation is attractive, and its free cash flow rebound reduces the risk of a dividend cut.

April 18, 2018 - New York City, USA. Verizon store located in Manhattan.

photobyphm

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is suffering a new period of stock price weakness which, in my view, is a compelling opportunity, particularly for passive income investors, to gobble up some shares for their portfolios.

Verizon just fell through

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
9.28K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
Today, 10:53 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.64K)
A falling price and growing, well covered dividend is a good reason to buy. Good article. Long VZ.
r
rockjcp
Today, 10:42 AM
Comments (7.81K)
By before Q3 and call make all regret not buying@ 33!
ChristopherSmith profile picture
ChristopherSmith
Today, 10:39 AM
Comments (1.12K)
Good article. Long VZ. Despite the headwinds in this sector, VZ is a solid player. Make an 8% yield and when this market malaise is over next year make your capital gains…..
