Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

UTG Is An Interesting Utilities CEF Yielding 9.23% That I Want More Of

Oct. 02, 2023 8:45 AM ETReaves Utility Income Trust (UTG)6 Comments
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
28.13K Followers

Summary

  • Reaves Utility Income Trust has declined by -11.81% in 2023 but continues to pay a monthly distribution with an annualized yield of 9.23%.
  • Utilities have been less appealing as the yield on risk-free assets has increased, causing investors to seek higher returns elsewhere.
  • I believe that a cutting cycle by the Fed will make utilities attractive again, and plan to increase exposure to UTG at its current low price.

Money on the edge

PM Images

It hasn't been a good year for utilities, and since my last article (can be read here) on the Reaves Utility Income Trust (NYSE:UTG), it's declined by -11.81%. When the distributions are factored in, UTG has a

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
28.13K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UTG, SO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation for the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for me or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

M
Mountain_man
Today, 9:31 AM
Comments (247)
For those of you new to CEFs, here’s a few things to be aware of:
1. Leverage - a large percentage of them are leveraged. While this has the potential of compounding gains, it can also compound losses.
2. Expense ratios - they are typically higher than ETFs and mutual funds, with many exceeding 2%. Make sure you take this into consideration when calculating (real) distribution yield.
3. Source of distributions - they may not come from just dividends of the companies they hold. They can also come from short/long term gains and a return of capital (holdings that they sell). While yields may be enticing, the NAV (and underlying value of your investment) may actually go down more than what you’re making from distributions giving you negative returns.

utilityincomefund.com/...
T
Triton240
Today, 9:16 AM
Investing Group
Comments (457)
I agree that it may be a good buy here but I bought much earlier in the year and have a sizeable negative return so far. I am not a happy camper at this point. I don't neccesarily agree that interest rates are coming down soon. More likely they will go up first. The Ukraine/Russia conflict is raising inflation worldwide. Everything is connected now. You simply cannot look at anything in isolation anymore. I may add to UTG at some point but will be watching it's chart for evidence of a continued upturn.
r
01ruxbunny03
Today, 9:13 AM
Comments (1.11K)
I really like UTG and am buying more-but I really hope rates stay higher forever.No free money and keep TINA dead.
c
cinnamongirl
Today, 9:12 AM
Premium
Comments (2)
expense ratio of 2.23% is also “interesting”.
Owen213 profile picture
Owen213
Today, 9:11 AM
Premium
Comments (767)
same story for all utilities, potential distribution cuts may drive down share price
J. Pendleton profile picture
J. Pendleton
Today, 8:54 AM
Premium
Comments (40)
What is UTG paying on its debt? Is it fixed or floating or a combination?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.