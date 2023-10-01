Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

9% Return Yield At $90 Oil - Diamondback Is The Only FANG You Need

Oct. 01, 2023 9:00 AM ETDiamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)10 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Oil prices are rising due to supply constraints and strong export demand, despite weak economic growth.
  • Diamondback Energy is a top pick for long-term oil exposure, with deep reserves, efficient operations, and shareholder-friendly distribution plans.
  • FANG offers the potential for substantial returns through dividends, buybacks, and special dividends in an undervalued energy market.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT® on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

US-Dollar-Banknoten und schwarzer Rohöltank auf weißem Hintergrund.

Pla2na/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Oil is making a comeback - even faster than I expected. Despite weak economic growth, poor consumer health, Chinese growth fears, and a hawkish Fed, WTI crude oil is back above $90.

Hence, in recent

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
26.84K Followers
Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT on Alpha, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CNQ, PXD, CVX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (10)

R
RealityPill
Today, 11:36 AM
Comments (668)
ONLY regret on owning $FANG is not buying more in mid $20s in Fall 2020 .. 6X in 3ish years... plus dividends AND selling way OTM rolling calls for extra juice as options have some M&A premium in them .. hold for this decade
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 11:40 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.97K)
@RealityPill We'll get new buying opportunities. I also regret not investing more in oil...
d
donbarzini
Today, 11:20 AM
Investing Group
Comments (63)
Leo- 100% agree with your thesis..

In your view why is XLE and DVN not participating yet in the rise of oil to over $90?

I expected DVN to get back into the low 60’s and XLE to hit $100 based on DVN’s low cost to produce and XLE’s concentration in the majors.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 11:41 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.97K)
@donbarzini XLE is roughly 50% XOM and CVX. These stocks tend to underperform stocks like FANG. DVN will be fine. I actually like the price action. I may buy some.
S
Sacdukeman
Today, 10:40 AM
Premium
Comments (329)
Love FANG - my average cost is about $115. I also have PXD but FANG has out performed it in price appreciation by almost 50% over the past couple of years. CNQ and EOG have been just as strong as FANG, and SU isn't far behind. DVN has been my worst performer, just below/behind PXD.
Of course, that doesn't take dividends into account, so total return #s might be different.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 11:41 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.97K)
@Sacdukeman DVN total return will be great. They have a focus on special dividends over buybacks. I really like their management team.
M
Mundinger
Today, 10:08 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (302)
How does FANG compare with DVN?
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 11:42 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.97K)
@Mundinger I think it's a bit better. Deeper reserves and they have a better track record of shareholder distributions.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:33 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.42K)
That's saying quite a lot that FANG is one of your favorite oil stocks and that you might redeploy some potential proceeds of CVX into FANG, given your particular expertise in the energy sector. I followed you into PXD and some other energy plays, and am very glad that I did so. As you know, I'm extremely over-weighted the energy sector, with more of an inclination toward natural gas plays such as EPD and CHK. Natural gas is still trading at an historically low price just under $3, which is already up 50% from the $2 at which it traded earlier in 2023. Nat gas might actually have risen more than crude oil this year, but they are both in the uptrend that you presciently foresaw before almost anyone else.

Bravo, Leo! That's as clear, concise, considered and laconic as I can concoct creatively for my Sunday alliteration. Even if it's not good to be illiterate, it's ok to be alliterate!

Go Bears!
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 11:43 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.97K)
@ndardick Thank you so much for your kind words!

I really like CVX, but it may be a bit too conservative for me, as I don't mind a bit more volatility when buying special dividends.

Good luck today against the Broncos. Won't be an easy game, as I expect them to be angry after last week's humiliating loss...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.