BDC Weekly Review: BDCs Are Taking Over Debt Refinancings
Summary
- We take a look at the action in business development companies through the fourth week of September and highlight some of the key themes we are watching.
- BDCs were down for the week due to a higher-for-longer Fed message but remain up by around 1% for the month.
- Private lenders are increasingly involved in debt refinancings, encroaching on the territory traditionally dominated by larger banks.
- Prospect Capital's performance remains worrying, with underperformance in the sector driving an even cheaper valuation.
Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review, where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company ("BDC") sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.
We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving the market or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the fourth week of September.
Market Action
BDCs were down on the week as a higher-for-longer Fed message soured risk sentiment across the income market. Month-to-date, however, the sector remains in the green by around 1%.
Sector valuation is trading around 100% or slightly below its historic average level.
Market Themes
While many investors are expecting a regional bank lending pullback and the opportunity it might provide to BDCs, the real action has been in debt refinancings with the larger Wall Street banks.
A case in point is the Thoma Bravo-owned Hyland Software which refinanced about $3.2bn of maturing debt with a private lender group led by Golub Capital. The refinancing included a $2.5bn first-lien loan, a smaller second-lien loan, and a revolving credit facility.
An even larger deal was led by Oak Hill and Blue Owl and provided a $5.3bn loan package to refinance the debt of Finastra Group, another software firm. The company had its ratings cut and was facing difficult refinancing negotiations with its existing creditors.
Typically, private lenders like BDCs tend to focus on deal-related lending such as leveraged buyouts, M&A, and others. However, as deal flow has been relatively light in the last 18 months private lender dry powder has found its way into more prosaic lending like loan refinancing, typically dominated by the larger banks.
While borrowing from private lenders does typically carry a higher rate of interest, it has some advantages for borrowers. One, private lender deals are less likely to be impacted by market volatility and more likely to close even when public lending markets are shut. And two, private deals involve fewer lenders and, hence, quicker negotiations than public loans where many more parties need to be consulted on pricing, security, and other terms.
This encroachment of private lenders onto traditional public lender turf will likely continue as the private credit sector grows and matures and as borrowers become more familiar with its value proposition.
Market Commentary
With Prospect Capital (PSEC) finally releasing its annual report we updated its Q2 earnings numbers. We often get questions about whether PSEC looks like a slam-dunk BDC holding given its large discount to book. Our view has been that PSEC does not look like a traditional BDC and so should be approached with care.
Specifically, about 30% of its portfolio is allocated to non-typical sectors like CLO Equity and Real Estate. This means the company has a more cyclical and higher-risk portfolio than the average BDC, all else equal. And while its leverage is low, there is a kind of sleight of hand here since PSEC has chosen to finance itself with a big slug of preferreds. This means that the usual debt/equity definition of leverage (used by BDCs) sends the wrong signal in terms of its overall exposure. Using the CEF definition, its leverage is not far off the broader sector. It is also more expensive than it would be otherwise had PSEC relied more on debt than preferreds.
Over Q2, net income rose slightly. Adjusted net income which takes preferreds dividends into account provides 128% coverage for the dividend which leaves room for dividend hikes.
PSEC dividends have not moved in the last few years even as the broader sector has generated significant raises.
Most important, however, is the company's performance, which remains worrying. Over the past year, it underperformed the sector by 13.3% - only one other company in our coverage did worse. The performance trendline (yellow line) has fallen precipitously.
The company's valuation has cheapened even further relative to the sector - now at a 36% discount to the sector average which is quite a bit weaker than the previous 20-30% historic range.
Ultimately, while PSEC can be an interesting hold tactically or for its senior securities, the common shares remain a difficult proposition as a strategic hold.
ADS Analytics is a team of analysts with experience in research and trading departments at several industry-leading global investment banks. They focus on generating income ideas from a range of security types including: CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds, BDCs as well as individual preferred stocks and baby bonds.ADS Analytics runs the investing group Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
