Tyson Foods' Dividend Is No Longer Juicy

Oct. 01, 2023 10:00 AM ETTyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)
Summary

  • While TSN's offerings may be iconic, especially the chicken nuggets made for MCD, it appears that the management's ramp-up during the pandemic has been overly aggressive.
  • With growing inventory levels and flat demand, the company has had no choice but to close facilities while cutting prices, naturally impacting its gross margins.
  • These also have had the unintended effect of lower Free Cash Flow profitability, potentially impacting its ability to sustain its dividends moving forward.
  • With TSN not expected to regain its pre-pandemic margins over the next few years, the stock's performance may continue its downward slide from these levels.
  • Investors looking to add may want to wait for a little longer, until bullish support occurs and the company's prospects improve.

The TSN Investment Thesis Appears To Be Less Than Promising Here

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is a company that requires no introductions, with many American families likely enjoying some of their meats from time to time, while picking up their

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

j
justanopion
Today, 11:32 AM
Investing Group
Comments (3.54K)
Tyson will work things out including replacing the ceo and the drunk. Remember to vote. It does add up
w
1winner
Today, 10:25 AM
Premium
Comments (5.63K)
Could it be the JC Penny of meat?
