PDI: I Have Been Buying This 15% Yielding CEF Despite Its Decline

Oct. 03, 2023 8:45 AM
Summary

  • PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares have declined by -9.43%, and the total return is -7.26%, compared to -6.47% from the S&P 500.
  • Rising interest rates have negatively impacted PDI's underlying assets, including bonds and mortgage-backed securities.
  • I believe that PDI is bottoming out, and I am dollar cost averaging into my position, expecting a rebound as interest rates decline.

Money on the edge

PM Images

Since my last article on the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) (can be read here), shares have declined by -9.43%, and after its distributions have been accounted for, the total return is -7.26% compared to a decline of -6.47% from the S&P

This article was written by

I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Risk Advisor profile picture
Risk Advisor
Today, 8:59 AM
Comments (5.4K)
Wait until the end of the next two Fed meetings, November and December. Do not fight the Fed. If they raise rates at one or both, share prices will continue to decline.

The article fails to mention the destruction caused by increasing interest expenses resulting from increases in reverse repo borrowing costs. This is plainly shown in the Fund's 2023 Annual Report's Analysis and Conclusions:

An Analysis of PDI's 2023 Annual Report as of June 30, 2023

Assets (000)
Securities $7,895,676
Other Assets $664,079
Total Assets $8,559,755

Liabilities (000)
Borrowings (Reverse Repos) $3,526,365
Other liabilities $454,908
Total liabilities $3,981,273

Net Assets $4,578,482

Statement of Operations (000):
Investment Income (interest) $775,206

Expenses:
Management Fees $86,464
Interest Expense $144,003
Total Expenses $230,467

Net Investment Income $544,739

Net Realized Gains (Losses)
Investment in Securities $(298,858)
Derivatives (Swaps) $83,572
Total Net Realized Gain (Loss) $(215,286)

Net Change in Unrealized
Appreciation (Depreciation):

Investment in Securities $(38,916)
Derivatives +Foreign Currency $(126,131)
Total Net Change in Unrealized
Appreciation (Depreciation) $(165,047)

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets
Resulting from Operations: $164,406
$544,739-215,286-165,047

Total Distributions to Shareholders $803,703

Common Share Transactions:

Proceeds from at the Market Offering $659,397
Issued as a Reinvestment of Distributions $91,496

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets resulting from Common
Share Transactions $750,593

Total Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Applicable
To Common Shareholders $111,596
$164,406+750,593-803,703

NAV Applicable to Shareholders
At 06-30-22: $4,466,886
At 06-30-23: $4,578,482

NAV Per Share at 06-30-22: $20.87
NAV Per Share at 06-30-23: $17.27

Conclusions (000)

1) Borrowings (Reverse Repos) decreased from $4,082,822 for the year ended 06-30-22 to $3,526,365 for the year ended 06-30-23, while Interest Expenses increased from $23,623 to $144,003 a 609.6% increase over the same period, due primarily to increases in reverse repo borrowing rates.

2) Investment Income increased from $534,654 for the year ended 06-30-22 to $775, 206 for the year ended 06-30-23 a $240, 552 increase, while Net Investment Income increased from $439,598 to $544,739 only a $105,141 increase. This was due to the fact that Management Fees increased from $71,433 to $86,464 while Interest Expenses increased as previously noted increased by $144,003 (a 609.6% increase).

3) For the year ended 06-30-23, Total Distributions to Shareholders of $803,703 exceeded Net Investment Income of $544,739 by $258,964. For the year ended 06-30-22, Net Investment Income of $439,598 exceeded Total Distributions to Shareholders of $391,635 by $47,963. Major contributors: a) Total Expenses for the year ended 06-30-23 were $230,467 versus $95,056 for the year ended 06-30-22 and b) the Fund issued 38,572 new shares for the year ended 06-30-23 from Common Share Transactions while leaving the monthly distribution rate of $.2205 per share per month unchanged.

4) Fund Managers continue to increase Net Assets from Common Share Transactions by issuing new shares to increase NAVs Applicable to Shareholders to offset Total Distributions to Shareholders. The result is that NAV per share continues to decrease falling from $20.87 per share for the year ended 06-30-22 to $17.27 per share for the year ended 06-30-23.

5) Since 06-30-23, the Fund has begun distributing a portion (20.83%) of its $.2205 per share per month dividend as ROC. Since 06-30-23, the percentage distributed as ROC has now increased to 34% as of yesterday's Section 19 (A) issued by the fund.
