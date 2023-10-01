Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Armour Residential: ~50% Dividend Cut Expected By 2024 As Swaps Expire

Oct. 01, 2023 2:27 AM ETARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR)
Summary

  • Long-term interest rates have increased significantly in Q3, defying expectations of bond market stability.
  • Higher commodity prices threaten a rebound in inflation and encourage a parallel increase in the yield curve (both long-term and short-term).
  • Residential mortgage REITs, like ARMOUR Residential, have negative exposure to inflation and interest rates, with higher interest rates creating book value and margin issues.
  • This quarter's increase in long-term rates is expected to lower ARR's book value per share to around $5.9, given no significant portfolio positioning changes.
  • As its interest swap positions expire soon, I expect that ARMOUR distributable income will likely be cut in half over the coming quarters, giving it an "adjusted yield" of ~10%.

As the third quarter ends, it is a good time for investors and analysts to take stock of significant events that have occurred this quarter, impacting financial markets. One of the most notable trends has been the relatively substantial increase in

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.77K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

