Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Snowflake: Take Advantage Of This Dip To Buy A Category Leader

Oct. 01, 2023 2:54 AM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW)4 Comments
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.64K Followers

Summary

  • Snowflake stock presents a buying opportunity due to reduced valuation and strong long-term growth potential.
  • The company is well-positioned to benefit from cloud adoption and data volume growth. Its consumption-based business model may be a headwind now, but unlocks tremendous growth in the future.
  • The company has nearly $5 billion of cash on its balance sheet, improving its financial flexibility.

Future Technology Digital Data Network Connection, Digital Cloud Computing Cyber Security, Digital Data Network Protection, Abstract Background 3d rendering.

KanawatTH/iStock via Getty Images

With the sharp correction in the broader markets over the past few months, investors have been running away from tech stocks like the plague. But in spite of high risk-free interest rates, I think it's a great opportunity

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.64K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SNOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

bluescorpion0 profile picture
bluescorpion0
Today, 4:03 AM
Comments (20.29K)
Can't AWS software do the same thing?
p
piano-memo
Today, 3:24 AM
Comments (360)
Category leader of what? Cloud computing? Ai? Neither Snowflake is a leader only a good contender
c
chopchop0
Today, 3:24 AM
Comments (11.41K)
I'll add more at the $120 IPO price that Berkshire was able to acquire it at
rppearson profile picture
rppearson
Today, 2:59 AM
Premium
Comments (1.87K)
I appreciate the update. Hasn’t been trading very well recently and has typically lagged behind my other software stocks like GTLB, SHOP. Best wishes
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.