Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) is a billboard REIT, a market that is perennially interesting since it seems to get a little bit ignored sometimes due to the advent of digital advertising. It still has its place, but in the current market environment is somewhat exposed to softening in ad spend. As of the last earnings call, the alarm bells aren't being sounded, but hesitancy will decrease the velocity of sales and on a heavy fixed cost structure that isn't such good news. On the other hand, fixed costs have been pretty constant without much inflation at all. There is operating leverage to the upside too when looking longer-term, but we have concerns in the immediate period.

Q2 2023 Breakdown

A couple of things to note. Unlike some other REITs out there, even in somewhat cyclical markets, the contracts here aren't long lasting. A year-long contract would be on the higher end, and they can be short, lasting only a few weeks. In other words, there isn't going to be much help from contract duration in staving off the immediate effects of cyclical declines in ad spending, which are a highly discretionary line item for most customers.

I would just call it a sort of general softening. And it has -- that has spread to the local level. And it's not like we can put our finger on a single thing. I would just call it sort of a general softening. And that's what we're hearing from the field. Just as I mentioned, customers are -- they just have a little hesitancy right now. Sean Reilly, CEO of LAMR

The cyclical pressures are beginning to appear. We do not believe in the soft landing, it is the less likely case and requires a lot of things outside the control of the US government and the Fed to go right. Lagged effects of interest hikes are also a problem, about to translate big time to corporate earnings in 2024 and 2025, already translating meaningfully through variable rate debt in 2023. LAMR itself has seen income pressure on account of rapid increases in interest expense, as a third of its debt structure is variable rate. While the incremental rate increases aren't going to be that high, so thinking sequentially and YoY in 2024, they do raise the bar on eking out a profit and there is the inherent operating leverage to worry about.

This highlights one of the strengths of Lamar, which is that its cost structure has meaningfully resisted inflation, although direct expenses related to sales commissions and actually plastering up the copies have gone up. But it is also a weakness, the meaningful fixed cost structure is going to create operating leverage to the downside if the current softening progresses further into more of an ad spending recession.

Bottom Line

Only some months ago was there a meaningful note of a drying up ad spending pool, with discretionary ad spend being cut by many corporations across the board. It's something still to worry about as the economy remains subject to possibly further rate hikes as input costs are kept high by foreign actors, with the additional issue of the current rate hikes still not translated into corporate earnings as fixed rate refinancings begin to happen. Corporations may be a lot reactive in cutting spend than consumers have been when pressured by higher mortgage rates. With the fact that the rate hikes are probably less designed to hit consumer pockets than corporate pockets, note that consumer debt such as mortgages are often fixed rate, we still haven't seen the end of the current economic cycle. We are not at the beginning of the upturn at all. We are in a QT environment now, not QE. While LAMR has retraced down, on the valuation side, we still aren't too convinced that there is value. Real downward risks from operating leverage make the 1x P/FFO ratio not terribly appealing, although not especially overvalued. More importantly, we worry that real estate assets in general which tend to be seen as safer securities may be harbouring an implicit premium that is risky to take on in a market with downside risks and the only downside protection being already low multiples. On risks to the earnings direction from rate hikes and softening, as well as better multiples out there for safer stocks, Lamar is a pass.