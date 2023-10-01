pidjoe

The past few days have not been particularly pleasant for shareholders of renewable energy company NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP). Over the span of only two trading days, shares of the enterprise dropped 34.9%, with the market reacting in a severely negative way to a change made by management that will result in slower growth and, in turn, lower cash flows, for shareholders. Given the environment that we are in, this development is not all that shocking. But for a company that, just months earlier, had indicated much more rapid growth than what this new revision suggests, the biggest problem seems to be the idea from investors that such a massive change is either a sign of inept management or purposefully misleading management. While there is nothing that can be said about those who feel that way, what can be said is that, so long as the company can achieve its newest targets, shares do look attractively priced thanks to the plunge that units went through.

A period of transition

Back in May of this year, the management team at NextEra Energy Partners announced that the company would be going through a significant change aimed at simplifying the firm's operational structure and moving the company in the direction of being a pure-play investment in the renewable energy market. I won't spend too much time on this specifically, simply because it is old news. But it is relevant to the current conversation. So a bit of discussion is warranted.

At present, NextEra Energy Partners owns two primary sets of assets. Some of these assets are natural gas pipelines and related infrastructure. But these assets account for only a small portion of the company’s revenue. In fact, in the first six months of the 2023 fiscal year, the enterprise derived only 17.4% of its sales from these particular assets. The rest of its revenue came from its ownership interests in various renewable energy assets. Wind projects comprise the bulk of its production capacity. In the most recent quarter for which data is available, the second quarter of the 2023 fiscal year, its wind assets were responsible for the production of 7,406MW of power. That's up 36.6% compared to the 5,420MW produced the same time last year. Solar is also another category that management is focused on. In fact, during the second quarter of this year alone, the company made acquisitions totaling both wind and solar projects amounting to 690MW. It does engage in some battery storage activities as well, but that represents only a small portion of the firm's focus.

The plan that management announced earlier this year calls for it to, over the next couple of years, sell off its pipeline assets. Using those proceeds, the company wants to both simplify its corporate structure by buying out certain convertible equity portfolio financings and using any excess proceeds from said asset sales to fuel further growth in the renewable energy space. At the end of the day, management's goal is to turn NextEra Energy Partners into a pure-play renewable energy provider.

When management made this announcement, they claimed that it was the company's goal to continue prioritizing distributions for the common shareholders. And they believed that they could continue to grow the limited partner distributions per unit at a rate of between 12% and 15% per annum for the next few years. In fact, the company even extends this out to 2026. If the firm had been able to achieve this kind of target, it would take distributions per unit from $3.25 last year to between $5.11 and $5.68 per unit in 2026. However, the picture has since changed drastically.

On September 27th, management issued a press release in which it said that the company was revising down its growth expectations for the next few years. Instead of targeting distribution per unit growth of between 12% and 15% per annum, they are now targeting growth of between 5% and 8% per annum. The ultimate goal is to hit around 6%, which is in the lower half of the range. This marks a drastic departure from the company’s initial plan. In the chart below, you can see how the low, high, and target, projections for distribution growth impact the total distribution per share of the company on an annual basis over the next few years. You can also see that stacked up against the prior plan that is also shown in the image above. Even in the most optimistic case, by 2026, we are looking at a distribution disparity of at least $1.01 per share. That adds up and, even with the current share count of the company (which will actually increase) to an extra $93 million a year that won't be paid out to shareholders. But when you factor in future share issuances, that disparity will likely be far higher.

Management's announcement likely has a lot to do with how the economy is and the opportunities that exist out on the market today. For starters, higher interest rates do make borrowing more prohibitive. And the sad truth is that the company has had to rely a tremendous amount on the issuance of additional debt. At the end of last year, the firm had net debt of $5.05 billion on its books. This shot up to $5.90 billion by the end of the second quarter. If we factor in net amounts due from related parties into the equation, then net debt actually rose more from $4.01 billion to $5.53 billion. The good news is that, using the more traditional measurement of debt, about 88% of all the company’s borrowings are fixed or are covered through interest rate hedges. So it is only the new debt and the 12% that's not fixed or covered that is subjected to higher interest rates.

There is also the matter of share price performance. When a company’s stock is high, it can make sense to issue more of it in order to supercharge growth. It's basically the same as when one currency appreciates compared to another. And the end result here is lower dilution for existing shareholders. However, from the end of last year through September 26th, shares of NextEra Energy Partners were already down 33.1%. To put this in perspective, using the share prices at either end of that spectrum, raising $1 billion in capital on September 26th would have resulted in about 49.4% more additional units than raising that same amount of capital at the end of last year. The one positive thing is that management said that the company will not have to use any equity in order to grow until 2027.

Although long term growth will be hampered by this, management still has their sights set on additional projects. Organic growth opportunities should allow it to get up to roughly 8GW of wind output. But the company also believes that it can require up to 58 GW of renewable energy assets from Energy Resources by the end of 2026. Naturally, the actual number will probably be lower given these revisions. But this is just what is a possibility in the existing pipeline. There's also the opportunity for third-party acquisitions, with opportunities amounting to 300 GW through 2026.

It should also be pointed out that the weaker growth for the company is not starting next year. Rather, it is already beginning for this year. Previously, management forecasted EBITDA for the end of this year, on a run rate basis, of between $2.22 billion and $2.42 billion. That number has now been revised down materially to between $1.90 billion and $2.10 billion. Over the same window of time, cash available for distribution has been revised down from between $770 million and $860 million to between $730 million and $820 million.

To be very clear, this change does impact the company's potential in the long run. However, this does not necessarily mean that it makes for a bad investment now. After shares plummeted, the situation looks quite interesting to me. If we assume that management's guidance for this year is correct, we end up with an enterprise that is trading at a price to cash available for distribution ratio of 3.7, and it is trading at an EV to EBITDA multiple of only 4.4. The net leverage ratio, using the more traditional measure of debt as opposed to the alternative one that I provided earlier, should be around 2.95. This also seems perfectly reasonable.

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, I must say that NextEra Energy Partners is an interesting company. It's a shame that share price performance this year has been so awful, but I definitely understand why. This is a difficult market and management just let shareholders down in a very big way. I think some investors might even be justified in feeling as though management is either incompetent or intentionally misleading because of this sudden and significant downward revision. I wouldn't go so far as to render such a harsh judgment myself. But regardless, the picture doesn't look great. The good news is that shares are now attractively priced, and any future growth will help the company become even more appealing. Add on top of that the fact that the forward yield on the stock is now 11.7%, and I have no reason but to rate the company a ‘strong buy’.