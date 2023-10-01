FDL: By Investing In Core Sectors, It Generates Steady Yields And Impressive Returns
Summary
- First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (FDL) is an ETF that invests in dividend-paying stocks of large-cap companies.
- FDL focuses on core sectors like financial, energy, and utilities, with a portfolio of 100 securities.
- FDL has generated a steady and decent yield, with impressive total returns, but major investments in banking stocks have posted consistent price loss.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Total Pharma Tracker get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
~ by Snehasish Chaudhuri, MBA (Finance)
First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (FDL) is an exchange traded fund that invests in dividend paying stocks of large-cap companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund holds roughly 100 securities and does not invest in REITs. It tracks a dividend-weighted index of US entities which have a track record of consistent and sustained dividend payments. As a result of this, the fund has been able to generate steady and decent yield on a consistent basis. Total returns over the long run also have been impressive. FDL's price multiples are also much lower than that of its benchmark index, as well as its peer funds. FDL seems to be a good option for long-term investors.
FDL Mostly Invests in Stocks from Core Sectors Like Financial, Energy and Utilities
First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund benchmarks itself against the performance of Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and uses full replication techniques in order to create its portfolio. This index tracks the performance of 100 highest-yielding stocks that have a consistent record of dividend payment and envisages an ability to sustain those pay-outs. Almost half of its entire portfolio is invested in two core sectors of the economy - energy & utilities and financial. FDL has an AUM of $4.07 billion, and a high expense ratio of 0.45 percent. High expense ratio resulted from an equally high turnover ratio of 60 percent. FDL is currently trading at par with its NAV.
FDL's total returns have been impressive. Annual average total return between 2016 and 2021 was close to 12 percent. Even during the last year, when most funds posted massive price loss, FDL posted a price growth of 6.65 percent.
FDL Constructs its Portfolio by Putting Special Emphasis on Yield Generation
First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund was formed on March 9, 2006 by First Trust Advisors LP. Since then, the fund has been paying quarterly dividends with decent yield. Trailing-twelve-month yield stands at 4.68 percent. Since 2020, annual average yield has been in excess of 4 percent. The yield is also quite consistent and ranged around 4 percent only. In order to generate a greater dividend yield, FDL tries to build its portfolio on the basis of historical yield performance and the ability to sustain their dividend payments.
FDL invests only in those companies, whose current dividend is higher than it was five years ago, and also less than its forward EPS estimates. This largely ensures the sustainability of future pay-outs. Eligible securities are then ranked by their respective yields, and the top 100 securities are selected in the index. Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index is also dividend dollar-weighted. The Index undergoes quarterly rebalance and annual reconstitution. In order to avoid concentration risk, investment in a particular stock is restricted up to a maximum of 10 percent of the total assets, and it is ensured that securities weighing more than 5 percent of the entire portfolio, do not collectively exceed half of the portfolio. Such an approach results in a deviation from the index.
FDL's Major Investments in Banking Stocks Posted Price Loss on a Consistent Basis
The list of top investments of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund is dominated by diversified and regional banks such as Citigroup Inc. (C), PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC), Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), U.S. Bancorp (USB), M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), Regions Financial Corporation (RF), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) and KeyCorp (KEY). Unfortunately, all these stocks generated negative price growth in the range of -10 percent to -40 percent. FDL's price also dropped by 8.28 percent. Not only that, price growth over the past 5 years has also been negative for all these stocks. FDL, however, successfully generated a price CAGR of 2.28 percent.
Energy Stocks Had Been Quite Stable While Utility Stocks Had a Mixed Performance
Energy & utilities sector can be divided broadly in two segments. First group of companies are engaged in oil and gas exploration and production. Major investments from this sector include Chevron Corporation (CVX), Duke Energy Corporation (DUK), Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD), LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB), Phillips 66 (PSX) and Devon Energy Corporation (DVN). Energy stocks are mostly stable stocks, and thus over the long-run these stocks generate steady returns. Despite covid-19 pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, high inflation, and multiple interest rate hikes, these stocks mostly registered price growth in between 10 to 40 percent during the past 5 years.
Another group of energy & utilities stocks belongs to gas and electricity suppliers such as Southern Company (SO), Edison International (EIX), Entergy Corporation (ETR), FirstEnergy Corp. (FE), ONEOK, Inc. (OKE), The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB), etc. This group of stocks were not as stable as the energy explorers. Most of them posted negative returns in 2023 and half of them failed to generate positive price growth over the past 5 years. However, over the past 10 years, these stocks generated decent to strong price growth.
Investment Thesis
As First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund tracks a dividend weighted index of US entities which have a track record of consistent and sustained dividend payments, FDL has been able to generate steady and decent yield on a consistent basis. Due to having 100 highest-yielding stocks in its portfolio, the fund is in a position to sustain its future pay-outs. Half of FDL's entire portfolio is invested in two core sectors of the economy - energy & utilities and financial. FDL's major investments in the banking stocks (both regional and diversified banks) posted price loss on a consistent basis. On the other hand, energy stocks remained mostly stable and generated steady returns over the long-run. Stocks from gas and electricity suppliers had a mixed performance. Overall, FDL's major investments had minimal growth, but nothing exceptional. That's why I won't assign a buy decision to this fund.
As the economy moves beyond high inflation, supply-chain crisis and interest rate hikes, these stocks from the core sector are expected to perform better in the coming years. Even despite poor economic growth, total returns over the long run have always been impressive. Moreover, FDL's pay-out is steady and sustainable. It invests only in those companies, whose current dividend is higher than it was five years ago, and also less than its forward EPS estimates. Its price multiples are also much lower than that of its benchmark index, as well as its peer funds. Thus, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund seems to be a very good option for long-term growth investors. Considering all these factors, a hold rating seems justified for the time being.
About the TPT service
Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we offer the following:-
Our Android app and website features a set of tools for DIY investors, including a work-in-progress software where you can enter any ticker and get extensive curated research material.
For investors requiring hands-on support, our in-house experts go through our tools and find the best investible stocks, complete with buy/sell strategies and alerts.
Sign up now for our free trial, request access to our tools, and find out, at no cost to you, what we can do for you.
This article was written by
Avisol Capital Partners is made up of a team of medical experts, finance professionals and techies, all of whom invest their own money in the picks they share. They aim to help readers find the middle ground between value and growth investing, as they demystify the biopharma industry.They lead the investing group Total Pharma Tracker where they offer a monthly updated catalyst database, an investability scoring system for quick reference ideas, and direct access in chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments