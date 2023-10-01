Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alibaba: Don't Sell The Cainiao Logistics Spin-Off

Oct. 01, 2023 4:46 AM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)
Summary

  • Alibaba plans to seek a Hong Kong listing for its fast-growing Cainiao logistics arm.
  • The business grew 34% in the June quarter, is profitable and on a good growth trajectory.
  • Cainiao's growth projections are favorable, as e-commerce sales are set to grow rapidly, making it a promising spin-off investment.
  • Alibaba is set to remain a majority shareholder.

Alibaba headquarter

maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) have been a controversial investment in the last couple of years due to an accelerating government crackdown driven by Beijing’s regulators as well as a slowing e-Commerce

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

