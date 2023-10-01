maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) have been a controversial investment in the last couple of years due to an accelerating government crackdown driven by Beijing’s regulators as well as a slowing e-Commerce business that was deeply affected by the COVID pandemic. Most recently, however, the e-Commerce company has reported a number of positive news items that have not resulted in a major revaluation of the company’s shares, however. These items included a re-acceleration of growth in the e-Commerce in the June quarter and a major reorganization plan that I speculated could lead to the spin-off of its Cloud business.

Additionally, Alibaba just announced that it would seek a Hong Kong IPO of its logistics arm. Considering that e-Commerce sales are set to grow rapidly in the next five years, I believe the prospects for Cainiao are very favorable as well and investors may not want to hold on their spin-off shares in Alibaba’s logistics enterprise!

Previous rating

I rated Alibaba a hold following the company’s earnings release for the June quarter, despite the e-Commerce firm seeing a significant re-acceleration of its top line growth in the core e-Commerce business. I also estimated that the company could achieve $20B (or more) in annual free cash flow in the current fiscal year. The Initial Public Offering of Cainiao Smart Logistics Network could help Alibaba accelerate its business transition and allow investors to capture upside in a spin-off investment.

Cainiao logistics IPO and long term growth prospects of the industry

Cainiao Smart Logistics Network is a fast-growing logistics enterprise that was founded in 2013 and has historically been integrated with Alibaba’s core e-Commerce operations.

In a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange, dated September 26, 2023, Alibaba said that it will pursue a spin-off and seek a separate listing of its logistics business. The company also confirmed that it will retain a majority (50%+) ownership position and therefore continue to treat its Cainiao investment as a subsidiary.

Cainiao has grown alongside Alibaba's e-Commerce business and is the third-largest business within Alibaba based off of revenues, but this segment does not receive a lot of attention from investors.

In my opinion, this is because the company is still overly reliant on its core China e-commerce business (now reported as the Taobao and Tmall Group segment) to generate revenues -- which accounted for 46% of Alibaba's top line in the June quarter. The second-largest business is Alibaba Cloud, in terms of revenue contribution, which is the fourth-largest global Cloud service provider with a market share of approximately 4%.

Cainiao Smart Logistics Network achieved 23.16B Chinese Yuan ($3.2B) in revenues in the June quarter and had the third-fastest revenue growth rate at 34%, after Alibaba’s International Digital Commerce Group and Digital Media & Entertainment. According to Alibaba, this growth was chiefly due to organic growth in international fulfillment solution and domestic consumer logistics services.

Source: Alibaba

On an annualized basis, I estimate that Cainiao Smart Logistics Network could achieve $13.0-13.5B in revenues in FY 2024. Large integrated freight carriers such as FedEx (FDX), United Parcels Service (UPS) and Landstar System (LSTR) are valued at price-to-revenue ratios between 0.7X and 1.4X. On an average basis, Cainiao, using the average P/S ratio of other freight carriers, could be worth $13-14B.

That Alibaba chose to spin off Cainiao Smart Logistics Network as its first business came as a surprise to me, however. I discussed a few months ago how I expected Alibaba’s Cloud IPO to be the first separate listing and a potential catalyst for the battered e-Commerce company.

Cainiao’s long term growth projections are highly favorable considering that e-Commerce sales are growing rapidly and international logistics providers like Cainiao are set to profit from increased parcel shipment volumes. Alibaba’s logistics arm handled over 1.5B e-commerce parcel shipments in FY 2023 and the company is already profitable.

According to Insider Intelligence, global e-Commerce sales are projected to rise to more than $8T by FY 2028, indicating approximately 9% average annual growth over the next five years. The long term growth prospects for the logistics and freight industries are inextricably linked to the rise of cross-border trade and e-Commerce transaction volumes... which I believe makes Cainiao a long term hold for investors.

Source: Insider Intelligence

Alibaba remains deeply undervalued

Shares of Alibaba continue to trade at a depressed valuation, based off of earnings and revenues, and it appears that investors are taking a wait-and-see approach with respect to the firm’s announced reorganization. Shares of Alibaba’s business trade at just 8.8X FY 2024 earnings, and analysts continue to see an EPS recovery in the years ahead as the Chinese economy recovers.

JD.com (JD) is also undervalued with a P/E ratio of 8.5X, while PDD Holdings (PDD) is not that attractive anymore from an earnings perspective (P/E ratio of 16.5X). Considering that Alibaba has a number of catalysts -- reacceleration of growth, IPO of Cloud business, spin-off of Cainiao -- I believe the revaluation potential is especially attractive for Alibaba.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Alibaba

I would consider it a setback if the spin-off of Cainiao Smart Logistics Network received a cold reception when it gets listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange. A subsequent slowdown in top line growth, especially in the important Taobao/Tmall segment, could be a negative catalyst for Alibaba’s shares as well. Another risk obviously is that spin-off shares could underperform, especially initially, as investors often sell unwanted spin-off investments.

Final thoughts

The spin-off of Cainiao Smart Logistics Network comes as a surprise and must be seen in the context of Alibaba’s broader restructuring and reorganization, which calls for the creation of stand-alone business units that will be run independently from Alibaba’s core business going forward. While I expected Alibaba to first spin off and list its Cloud business, I believe the company is nonetheless pressing forward aggressively with its restructuring and the logistics arm spin-off should accelerate this transition. The spin-off filing also shows that Alibaba will continue to own a majority stake in the company post-listing, at least initially. Given the favorable growth prospects of the global e-Commerce and logistics industries, I believe investors have every reason to also become long term holders of Alibaba's fast-growing logistics enterprise!