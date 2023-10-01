Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Park Lawn: 2 Things Are Guaranteed, Death And Taxes

Oct. 01, 2023 4:47 AM ETPark Lawn Corporation (PLC:CA), PRRWF
Summary

  • Park Lawn has grown its revenue and EBITDA at an impressive CAGR of 37%, driven by an aggressive expansion strategy through M&A, new market entry, and Greenfield projects.
  • PLC’s business plan is simple, offering a wide variety of deathcare services. The key has been to acquire new locations and expand its US presence.
  • The offer to acquire CSV would be the crown jewel of this strategy but comes with various risks associated with debt and funding.
  • The deathcare industry / PLC is positioned to benefit from a range of tailwinds, including an aging population, the fragmented nature of the industry, new greenfield projects, and the demand for cremation.
  • We see scope for margin improvement through group-level efficiencies, which is the final requirement to making PLC a leading option relative to its peers.

Traditional crematorium East Chapel

Abdul Shakoor/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC:CA) (OTCPK:PRRWF) ("PLC") operates in a non-cyclical industry that is currently in the midst of a several-decade upswing, as the North American population

Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

