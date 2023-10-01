Stock Declines May Grow Worse As Rates And The Dollar Rise Further

wildpixel

The fourth quarter of 2023 may not be much better than the third quarter. As noted, back in the middle of August, the macro backdrop has changed dramatically over the past few weeks, and higher rates and a stronger dollar have mainly driven that. The Fed also recently pushed back on the market expectations for numerous rate cuts in 2024 through its summary of economic projections.

This has resulted in rates pushing higher and even hitting new cycle highs, and are now easily well beyond their October 2022 peaks. The dollar index has also continued its run and has now finished higher for 11 weeks in a row; dollar gains certainly brought plenty of stock pain in September, with the S&P 500 dropping 4.9% while the Nasdaq 100 falling 5.1%.

Bear Market Rally

Investors have been led to believe there is a new bull market instead of understanding that a sinking dollar and range-bound interest rates allowed financial conditions to ease from March until mid-July, allowing for a short volatility trade to take center stage, pushing stocks higher. But now rates are surging, and the dollar has made a big comeback, resulting in financial conditions tightening and, more importantly, credit spreads widening.

Higher For Longer

The Goldman Sachs Financial Conditions index appears to have broken free of a downtrend that started following its peak in October 2022. From a technical standpoint, it would appear that those financial conditions could now be on the cusp of rising further and returning to those October 2022 highs.

That is because real yields have risen dramatically, with the 10-year real yield surging to 2.23%. That is easily the highest level of real yields in the past decade and is likely to lead to even tighter financial conditions.

Bloomberg

A Wrong Turn

However, while real yields have consistently risen since early May, the equity market took a different turn. At that point, the spread between the earnings yield of the NASDAQ and the 10-year really tumbled to just 1.55%, its lowest level since 2007.

Bloomberg

Around the middle of March, rates fell following the collapse of SVB, as the market began to anticipate the Fed pausing rate hikes and pricing in rate cuts. This caused the 10-year real yield to plunge from 1.65% on March 8 to 1.05% on April 6. The NASDAQ earnings yield also fell from 4.4% to 4.15% during that time, pushing the NASDAQ index up off the lows March lows.

Bloomberg

Then, on May 3, the date of the May FOMC meeting, the bond market heard something different than the equity market because starting on May 3, the 10-year real yield began to climb again, and the NASDAQ 100 earnings yield started to move lower. It seems stocks took the FOMC meeting to mean the Fed was done with rate hikes, while the bond market's view was to pay attention to the economic data. However, since the July 24 FOMC meeting, when the Fed last raised rates by 25% bps, the NASDAQ earnings yield has again been trading with the 10-year real yield.

Bloomberg

This two-month period between May and July seemed to resonate not only with stocks but with high-yield debt because it was during that time that financial conditions started to ease materially, and the CDX high yield index moved lower as well, despite real yield climbing. But that all appears to be over now, with real yields breaking out and credit conditions starting to tighten again. The earnings yield of the NASDAQ trades most closely with changes in credit spreads, and one would expect that if credit spreads and financial conditions continue to tighten from here, stocks will be forced to go lower.

Bloomberg

There is good reason to think those credit spreads and conditions can continue to tighten. In the most basic sense, we haven't seen them keep up with the recent rise in real and nominal yields, and if the Fed intends to keep rates higher as the dot plot implies, then it would seem those spreads now need to make up for lost time and essentially for being wrong.

Dollar Strength To Drive Implied Volatility Higher

Additionally, as the dollar strengthens further, it seems possible given that the US economy has held together better than the eurozone and China. While Japan appears content to let inflation run hot, the odds of more dollar strength seem likely to continue, which could increase implied volatility levels.

The relationship between the VIX and the Canadian dollar demonstrates the relationship of dollar strength the best with implied volatility. When the USDCAD exchange rate rises, it is an indication of the dollar's strength, and when the USD exchange rate falls, it is an indication of a weaker dollar. The stronger dollar and tighter monetary policy should tighten financial conditions, increasing implied volatility in the equity market.

Bloomberg

This means that the dynamics for the end of 2023 appear to be returning to those witnessed in the first nine months of 2022, which is that high rates and a stronger dollar tighten financial conditions and increase implied volatility.

That will make it a hostile environment for stocks for the fourth quarter of 2023 as long as this trend persists because the equity market's bet on numerous rate cuts was wrong, and now it will have to pay for its mistake.