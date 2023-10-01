Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stock Declines May Grow Worse As Rates And The Dollar Rise Further

Mott Capital Management profile picture
Mott Capital Management
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Fourth quarter of 2023 may not be better than the third quarter due to higher rates and a stronger dollar.
  • Rising real yields and tightening financial conditions could lead to a difficult environment for stocks.
  • The relationship between the dollar and implied volatility suggests that a stronger dollar could increase volatility in the equity market.
Positive Financial Outlook

wildpixel

The fourth quarter of 2023 may not be much better than the third quarter. As noted, back in the middle of August, the macro backdrop has changed dramatically over the past few weeks, and higher rates and a stronger

This article was written by

Mott Capital Management profile picture
Mott Capital Management
35.7K Followers

Mott Capital, aka Michael Kramer, is a former buy-side trader, analyst, and portfolio manager with 30 years of experience tracking market fundamentals. He focuses on long-only macro themes and studies trends and unusual options activities to identify long-term thematic growth opportunities.

He leads the investing group Learn more .

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Charts used with the permission of Bloomberg Finance L.P. This report contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. Michael Kramer is a member and investment adviser representative with Mott Capital Management. Mr. Kramer is not affiliated with this company and does not serve on the board of any related company that issued this stock. All opinions and analyses presented by Michael Kramer in this analysis or market report are solely Michael Kramer's views. Readers should not treat any opinion, viewpoint, or prediction expressed by Michael Kramer as a specific solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell a particular security or follow a particular strategy. Michael Kramer's analyses are based upon information and independent research that he considers reliable, but neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees its completeness or accuracy, and it should not be relied upon as such. Michael Kramer is not under any obligation to update or correct any information presented in his analyses. Mr. Kramer's statements, guidance, and opinions are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees any specific outcome or profit. You should be aware of the real risk of loss in following any strategy or investment commentary presented in this analysis. Strategies or investments discussed may fluctuate in price or value. Investments or strategies mentioned in this analysis may not be suitable for you. This material does not consider your particular investment objectives, financial situation, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation appropriate for you. You must make an independent decision regarding investments or strategies in this analysis. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Before acting on information in this analysis, you should consider whether it is suitable for your circumstances and strongly consider seeking advice from your own financial or investment adviser to determine the suitability of any investment.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

khlim115 profile picture
khlim115
Today, 7:19 AM
Premium
Comments (3.17K)
Higher for longer due to stronger economy is not c/w bear market. We are in an early phase of economic expansion. Any weakness should be bought!
b
bjorn2z
Today, 8:20 AM
Premium
Comments (51)
@khlim115 What are the coincident and leading indicators signaling the early phase of economic expansion?
P
Pradiyie
Today, 7:16 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.1K)
Rates and dollar will fall.stocks will explode in Q4.Rally on!
b
bjorn2z
Today, 7:58 AM
Premium
Comments (51)
@Pradiyie Why would rates fall? US debt issuance with traditional buyers backing off will keep the pressure upwards on rates. For the Fed to make a U Turn against their stated objective of higher for longer, as they did in 2019, would mean that things have to break first. Like they did in Q4 2018. This Q4 rally that you want, may not happen.
J
Jargon
Today, 8:22 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.42K)
@bjorn2z a reversion to the mean correction
J
Jargon
Today, 8:24 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.42K)
@Pradiyie largest net short position in bonds is in place NOW !

Shorts will cover on a reversion to the mean trade
