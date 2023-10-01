choi dongsu

The material sector is largely described as volatile and somewhat cyclical, as it goes in boom and bust cycles all the time. But this leaves a lot of room for potentially strong investments, in my opinion, Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) being one of them right now.

The company trades at what I would be considered an adequate discount to the select based on earnings of nearly 10%. With the last report also showcasing their ability to quickly grow revenues in a somewhat tough market climate, I continue to be bullish on the prospects of the business. The company saw quarterly revenues of over $600 million, which leaves it trading at a TTM p/s of 2.8. However, apart from strong top-line growth, EXP maintained its momentum in buybacks and for the quarter there was $74 million in total used for buying back shares and boosting EPS. I am bullish on the outlook of the business and will be rating it a buy right now.

Well Well-positioned to Capitalize

One of the benefits of EXP right now in terms of investing is the solid market position it has and how well it can capitalize on this.

Market Position (Investor Presentation)

Spending in the two segments for the company is increasing as demand for further infrastructure buildouts is continuously growing in the US. Spending is growing on several levels, both federal, state, and local governments are increasing spending, and projects in heavy industries are increasing too. With demand also outweighing supply, I think we will see a stronger pricing environment where even if volumes aren't rapidly increasing for EXP, just the fact that prices charged could be growing quickly is enough to make their bottom line grow quickly.

Capital Structure (Investor Presentation)

One of the key features for the company to grow this way is the relatively strong financial position they are operating in right now. With a net debt-to-cap of 47%, they are every quarter reducing it quite decently. With less leverage, it does increase the investment safety here, but if EXP in the medium term wants to increase debt once again, I think they are in a position to do so.

Quarterly Result

As has been mentioned already in the article, here is that EXP managed to achieve a record level of revenues in the last quarter as they grew it to over $600 million. Every year, that represents a 7% increase. That is outpacing the broader market and industry that EXP operates in, and further adds to my buy case for them, I think. The building materials industry is expected to showcase a 3.9% CAGR between now and 2030, so seeing EXP already nearly growing twice that is impressive.

Segment Results (Investor Presentation)

In the heavy materials segment, the company managed to grow revenues at a fast rate as well. The segment grew sales by 15% on a YoY basis, and volumes were up 1%. This to me showcases that the pricing environment is improving for the benefit of EXP, as they can charge higher prices without drastically increasing capacities.

Diving a little deeper into the operations of the company, EXP mostly focuses on selling heavy construction materials like cement, concrete, and recycled paperboard for example.

FCF Generation (Investor Presentation)

The company has done a solid job in growing the cash flows over the last several years and right now they sit at record levels too. Operating cash flows for example are at $140 million, a 12% increase YoY. Acquisition spending has been decreasing a bit and in 2023 so far it's at $55 million, down from $121 million. I don’t think this is reflective of a lower demand for growth by the company. It's rather a consolidation right now that plays well into what the border economy looks like. Debt is more expensive now than 12 months ago, and preserving cash will put EXP in a stronger position down the road to once again begin making more acquisitions if they so wish.

Risks

A distinctive risk that warrants attention within the context of the company pertains to its assertive share buyback initiative. Over the period spanning from 2014 to the present, EXP has effectively reduced its outstanding shares from 50 million to 36.4 million through this strategic endeavor. This proactive measure might ostensibly enhance the company's earnings per share and facilitate the distribution of capital to shareholders. However, this undertaking also brings forth certain ramifications, notably influencing the pace at which the company can expand its invested capital base.

Shares Outstanding (macrotrends)

Another hurdle confronting the company pertains to its relatively modest free cash flow, despite its observable growth trajectory over the years. EXP, while showcasing an upward trajectory in this aspect, grapples with a strategic allocation of its cash flow. Notably, a substantial portion—around 65%—of its cash flow generated from operations is consistently being channeled into capital expenditures (CAPEX) and acquisitions. This deliberate allocation strategy leaves a comparatively limited portion of free cash flow available for distribution to shareholders or other strategic initiatives.

Cash Flows (Macrotrends)

But with strong cash flows, there are at least some benefits for shareholders. Buybacks do leave investors with more value, but perhaps do lower the capabilities of EXP in the short-term to make rapid expansion or capture growth. I wouldn't hold too much weight to this though as EXP continues to grow revenues to record levels as we saw in the last report for example.

Last Pointers

Volumes aren't increasing very quickly for EXP, but the sales are still up very impressively as they have managed to capitalize very well on a better pricing environment, which goes in the favor of EXP. Right now, the company is also trading at a discount to the sector of nearly 10% based on earnings. Together with the sound cash position and liquidity level, I think EXP accentuates a buy right now.

Valuation (Yahoo Finance)

For investors that are seeking exposure to the materials sector, I think EXP offers a sound potential. Furthermore, the strong buybacks and decent dividend growth the company has had are adding more fuel to the investment thesis. I would consider the company a buy around the 11 - 13x earnings mark.