Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of October 1
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Accenture plc
|
(ACN)
|
10/11
|
11/15
|
1.12
|
1.29
|
15.18%
|
1.68%
|
19
|
City Holding Company
|
(CHCO)
|
10/12
|
10/31
|
0.65
|
0.715
|
10.00%
|
3.17%
|
11
|
Honeywell International Inc.
|
(HON)
|
11/8
|
12/1
|
1.03
|
1.08
|
4.85%
|
2.34%
|
13
|
Johnson Outdoors Inc.
|
(JOUT)
|
10/12
|
10/27
|
0.31
|
0.33
|
6.45%
|
2.41%
|
11
|
OGE Energy Corp.
|
(OGE)
|
10/9
|
10/27
|
0.4141
|
0.4182
|
0.99%
|
5.02%
|
17
|
Trinity Bank, N.A.
|
10/12
|
10/31
|
0.81
|
0.85
|
4.94%
|
2.00%
|
12
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Oct 2 (Ex-Div 10/3)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Comcast Corporation
|
(CMCSA)
|
10/25
|
0.29
|
44.34
|
2.62%
|
16
|
Cisco Systems, Inc.
|
(CSCO)
|
10/25
|
0.39
|
53.76
|
2.90%
|
13
|
The Toro Company
|
(TTC)
|
10/18
|
0.34
|
83.1
|
1.64%
|
14
Tuesday Oct 3 (Ex-Div 10/4)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
ABM Industries Incorporated
|
(ABM)
|
11/6
|
0.22
|
40.01
|
2.20%
|
56
|
Erie Indemnity Company
|
(ERIE)
|
10/20
|
1.19
|
293.79
|
1.62%
|
33
|
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.
|
(SSD)
|
10/26
|
0.27
|
149.81
|
0.72%
|
10
Wednesday Oct 4 (Ex-Div 10/5)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|
(BMY)
|
11/1
|
0.57
|
58.04
|
3.93%
|
14
|
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
|
(DGX)
|
10/23
|
0.71
|
121.86
|
2.33%
|
12
|
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FMAO)
|
10/20
|
0.21
|
17.53
|
4.79%
|
18
|
General Dynamics Corporation
|
(GD)
|
11/10
|
1.32
|
220.97
|
2.39%
|
32
|
Globe Life Inc.
|
(GL)
|
11/1
|
0.225
|
108.73
|
0.83%
|
18
|
Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
|
(HBNC)
|
10/20
|
0.16
|
10.68
|
5.99%
|
12
|
Intuit Inc.
|
(INTU)
|
10/17
|
0.9
|
510.94
|
0.70%
|
13
|
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|
(JPM)
|
10/31
|
1.05
|
145.02
|
2.90%
|
13
|
Mastercard Incorporated
|
(MA)
|
11/9
|
0.57
|
395.91
|
0.58%
|
12
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
10/13
|
0.235
|
40.63
|
6.94%
|
13
|
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
|
(MMC)
|
11/15
|
0.71
|
190.3
|
1.49%
|
14
|
Morningstar, Inc.
|
(MORN)
|
10/31
|
0.375
|
234.24
|
0.64%
|
13
|
NetApp, Inc.
|
(NTAP)
|
10/25
|
0.5
|
75.88
|
2.64%
|
10
|
Royal Gold, Inc.
|
(RGLD)
|
10/20
|
0.375
|
106.33
|
1.41%
|
22
|
Roper Technologies, Inc.
|
(ROP)
|
10/23
|
0.6825
|
484.28
|
0.56%
|
30
|
Sysco Corporation
|
(SYY)
|
10/27
|
0.5
|
66.05
|
3.03%
|
53
|
The Toronto-Dominion Bank
|
(TD)
|
10/31
|
0.96 CAD
|
60.26
|
4.71%
|
9
|
Universal Corporation
|
(UVV)
|
11/6
|
0.8
|
47.21
|
6.78%
|
53
Thursday Oct 5 (Ex-Div 10/6)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Brady Corporation
|
(BRC)
|
10/31
|
0.235
|
54.92
|
1.71%
|
38
|
Dollar General Corporation
|
(DG)
|
10/24
|
0.59
|
105.8
|
2.23%
|
9
|
The First Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FNLC)
|
10/20
|
0.35
|
23.5
|
5.96%
|
10
|
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GBCI)
|
10/19
|
0.33
|
28.5
|
4.63%
|
11
|
Lincoln National Corporation
|
(LNC)
|
11/1
|
0.45
|
24.69
|
7.29%
|
12
|
McCormick & Company, Incorporated
|
(MKC)
|
10/24
|
0.39
|
75.64
|
2.06%
|
36
|
The New York Times Company
|
(NYT)
|
10/26
|
0.11
|
41.2
|
1.07%
|
5
|
OGE Energy Corp.
|
(OGE)
|
10/27
|
0.4182
|
33.33
|
5.02%
|
17
|
UDR, Inc.
|
(UDR)
|
10/31
|
0.42
|
35.67
|
4.71%
|
13
|
Verizon Communications Inc.
|
(VZ)
|
11/1
|
0.665
|
32.41
|
8.21%
|
19
Friday Oct 6 (Ex-Div 10/9)
None
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Albany International Corp.
|
(AIN)
|
10/6
|
0.25
|
1.2%
|
Air Lease Corporation
|
(AL)
|
10/6
|
0.2
|
2.0%
|
Avient Corporation
|
(AVNT)
|
10/6
|
0.2475
|
2.8%
|
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
|
(BR)
|
10/5
|
0.8
|
1.8%
|
Chubb Limited
|
(CB)
|
10/6
|
0.86
|
1.7%
|
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
|
(CPK)
|
10/5
|
0.59
|
2.4%
|
Eastman Chemical Company
|
(EMN)
|
10/6
|
0.79
|
4.1%
|
FirstService Corporation
|
(FSV)
|
10/6
|
0.225
|
0.6%
|
The Hackett Group, Inc.
|
(HCKT)
|
10/6
|
0.11
|
1.9%
|
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
|
(HIG)
|
10/3
|
0.425
|
2.4%
|
Hamilton Lane Incorporated
|
(HLNE)
|
10/5
|
0.445
|
2.0%
|
HP Inc.
|
(HPQ)
|
10/4
|
0.2625
|
4.1%
|
H&R Block, Inc.
|
(HRB)
|
10/4
|
0.32
|
3.0%
|
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
|
(IFF)
|
10/5
|
0.81
|
4.8%
|
Independent Bank Corp.
|
(INDB)
|
10/6
|
0.55
|
4.5%
|
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
|
(KMB)
|
10/3
|
1.18
|
3.9%
|
Lam Research Corporation
|
(LRCX)
|
10/4
|
2
|
1.3%
|
Merck & Co., Inc.
|
(MRK)
|
10/6
|
0.73
|
2.8%
|
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
|
(NXPI)
|
10/5
|
1.014
|
2.0%
|
PulteGroup, Inc.
|
(PHM)
|
10/3
|
0.16
|
0.9%
|
Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|
(QSR)
|
10/4
|
0.55
|
3.3%
|
Regency Centers Corporation
|
(REG)
|
10/4
|
0.65
|
4.4%
|
Spire Inc.
|
(SR)
|
10/3
|
0.72
|
5.1%
|
United Community Banks, Inc.
|
(UCBI)
|
10/5
|
0.23
|
3.6%
|
Utah Medical Products, Inc.
|
(UTMD)
|
10/3
|
0.295
|
1.4%
|
VICI Properties Inc.
|
(VICI)
|
10/5
|
0.415
|
5.7%
|
W. R. Berkley Corporation
|
(WRB)
|
10/4
|
0.11
|
0.7%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Justin Law has a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and has earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. He applies his knowledge to deep value and dividend paying stocks.Justin is a contributor to the investing group Learn more .
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMY, CMCSA, CSCO, RGLD, SYY, VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
