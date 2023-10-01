Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of October 1

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Accenture plc (ACN) 10/11 11/15 1.12 1.29 15.18% 1.68% 19 City Holding Company (CHCO) 10/12 10/31 0.65 0.715 10.00% 3.17% 11 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 11/8 12/1 1.03 1.08 4.85% 2.34% 13 Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) 10/12 10/27 0.31 0.33 6.45% 2.41% 11 OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 10/9 10/27 0.4141 0.4182 0.99% 5.02% 17 Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCPK:TYBT) 10/12 10/31 0.81 0.85 4.94% 2.00% 12 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Oct 2 (Ex-Div 10/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) 10/25 0.29 44.34 2.62% 16 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 10/25 0.39 53.76 2.90% 13 The Toro Company (TTC) 10/18 0.34 83.1 1.64% 14 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Oct 3 (Ex-Div 10/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) 11/6 0.22 40.01 2.20% 56 Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 10/20 1.19 293.79 1.62% 33 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) 10/26 0.27 149.81 0.72% 10 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Oct 4 (Ex-Div 10/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 11/1 0.57 58.04 3.93% 14 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) 10/23 0.71 121.86 2.33% 12 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) 10/20 0.21 17.53 4.79% 18 General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 11/10 1.32 220.97 2.39% 32 Globe Life Inc. (GL) 11/1 0.225 108.73 0.83% 18 Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) 10/20 0.16 10.68 5.99% 12 Intuit Inc. (INTU) 10/17 0.9 510.94 0.70% 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 10/31 1.05 145.02 2.90% 13 Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 11/9 0.57 395.91 0.58% 12 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 10/13 0.235 40.63 6.94% 13 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) 11/15 0.71 190.3 1.49% 14 Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) 10/31 0.375 234.24 0.64% 13 NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) 10/25 0.5 75.88 2.64% 10 Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) 10/20 0.375 106.33 1.41% 22 Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) 10/23 0.6825 484.28 0.56% 30 Sysco Corporation (SYY) 10/27 0.5 66.05 3.03% 53 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 10/31 0.96 CAD 60.26 4.71% 9 Universal Corporation (UVV) 11/6 0.8 47.21 6.78% 53 Click to enlarge

Thursday Oct 5 (Ex-Div 10/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Brady Corporation (BRC) 10/31 0.235 54.92 1.71% 38 Dollar General Corporation (DG) 10/24 0.59 105.8 2.23% 9 The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) 10/20 0.35 23.5 5.96% 10 Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) 10/19 0.33 28.5 4.63% 11 Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) 11/1 0.45 24.69 7.29% 12 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) 10/24 0.39 75.64 2.06% 36 The New York Times Company (NYT) 10/26 0.11 41.2 1.07% 5 OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 10/27 0.4182 33.33 5.02% 17 UDR, Inc. (UDR) 10/31 0.42 35.67 4.71% 13 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 11/1 0.665 32.41 8.21% 19 Click to enlarge

Friday Oct 6 (Ex-Div 10/9)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Albany International Corp. (AIN) 10/6 0.25 1.2% Air Lease Corporation (AL) 10/6 0.2 2.0% Avient Corporation (AVNT) 10/6 0.2475 2.8% Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) 10/5 0.8 1.8% Chubb Limited (CB) 10/6 0.86 1.7% Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) 10/5 0.59 2.4% Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) 10/6 0.79 4.1% FirstService Corporation (FSV) 10/6 0.225 0.6% The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) 10/6 0.11 1.9% The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) 10/3 0.425 2.4% Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) 10/5 0.445 2.0% HP Inc. (HPQ) 10/4 0.2625 4.1% H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) 10/4 0.32 3.0% International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) 10/5 0.81 4.8% Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) 10/6 0.55 4.5% Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 10/3 1.18 3.9% Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) 10/4 2 1.3% Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) 10/6 0.73 2.8% NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) 10/5 1.014 2.0% PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) 10/3 0.16 0.9% Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 10/4 0.55 3.3% Regency Centers Corporation (REG) 10/4 0.65 4.4% Spire Inc. (SR) 10/3 0.72 5.1% United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) 10/5 0.23 3.6% Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) 10/3 0.295 1.4% VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) 10/5 0.415 5.7% W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) 10/4 0.11 0.7% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

