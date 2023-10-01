Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Southern Copper: A Good Copper Bet With A High Dividend

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Southern Copper reported second quarter 2023 earnings of $0.71 per share.
  • SCCO owns the world's largest copper reserves and is expected to produce 1.6 million tons of copper by 2032.
  • I recommend buying SCCO stock between $73 and $71, with potential lower support at $70.

Close up of electrical engineer inspecting copper windings in electrical engineering factory

Monty Rakusen

Introduction

The Phoenix-based Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) is a majority-owned, indirect subsidiary of Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCPK: GMBXF).

As of June 31, 2023, Grupo Mexico, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Americas Mining Corp ("AMC"), owns 88.91% of

Unfortunately, my marketplace will be closing on November 1, 2023.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.48K Followers

Fun Trading is an independent investor and retired engineer. He manages his own portfolio and writes about investing in all facets of gold and oil & gas.

He runs the investing group The Gold And Oil Corner where he shares a stock tracker with over 50 companies covered, in-depth technical analysis for both short and long term holdings, and a live portfolio with a range of metrics. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term SCCO frequently but sold my long position recently and am now waiting for lower prices to buy back.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

b
baddebt
Today, 8:25 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (521)
Thanks for the article Fun Trading. This one is at the top of my list for a pure copper play. EV batteries need 160-180 pounds of copper...this could drive as much as 50% of future demand for copper. I keep waiting for the price of SCCO to drop. I will try your trading strategy for awhile.
K
Kevin Paszli
Today, 7:03 AM
Investing Group
Comments (269)
Copper at 3.40 which is about 62 on scco
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Today, 7:10 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (41K)
@Kevin Paszli

Not sure what you are referring to. Can you explain further? Thank you in advance.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.