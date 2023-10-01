Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mettler-Toledo: Precision Maker Is Off The Marks

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Mettler-Toledo, a dominant player in weight instruments, has experienced significant valuation multiple compression due to a stagnant share price and lower earnings power.
  • The company's sales have grown modestly over the years, with operating margins rising and share buybacks increasing earnings per share.
  • Despite a falling share price, valuation multiples remain demanding at 26-27 times earnings, as higher interest rates reduce the appeal of investing in the stock.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Value In Corporate Events. Learn More »

Meetkunde instellen met het kompas, de liniaal en de gradenboog

Pongasn68/iStock via Getty Images

Over the summer, I was weighing the potential of shares of Mettler-Toledo (NYSE:MTD), a premium and dominant player in the weight instruments. Mettler has seen continued growth, accompanied by share buybacks. These achievements and a stagnant share price

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
24.6K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.