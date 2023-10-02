Billionaire Ray Dalio Warns Of Debt Crisis: Prepare Your Income Portfolio

Dragon Claws

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio recently sounded the alarm about the United States' increasingly risky fiscal situation, warning in an interview with CNBC:

We're going to have a debt crisis in this country.

With the U.S. national debt recently surpassing an unprecedented $33 trillion and the recent political brinksmanship by both parties over a spending bill that went right down to the wire on the October 1st deadline, concerns about the nation's fiscal stability are growing. This in turn could lead to a major debt crisis in the United States which would potentially put significant stress on the economy.

In this article, we will delve into why owning companies with robust balance sheets in your investment portfolio is paramount during a debt crisis while also highlighting two of our top high-yielding picks in this category - Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Realty Income (O) - explaining why their financial strength makes them compelling investments.

Finally, we will explore the likelihood of the Federal Reserve intervening in a debt crisis by reducing interest rates and purchasing government bonds, and how this intervention could prove highly beneficial for income-focused investments like Enterprise Products Partners and Realty Income.

The Significance of Strong Balance Sheets

During periods of economic uncertainty and debt crises in particular, companies with strong balance sheets often emerge not only as the survivors but as the long-term winners. These balance sheet stalwarts possess several key attributes that enable them to navigate financial storms effectively:

Reduced Vulnerability: Companies with low debt levels and superior access to capital are less exposed to the risk of rising interest rates and the threat of default. This means that they can weather economic downturns without resorting to drastic cost-cutting measures or dilutive financing that can be so destructive to long-term shareholder value. Financial Flexibility: Robust balance sheets offer companies the flexibility to adapt to shifting market conditions. As a result, they can seize opportunities to invest in deeply discounted distressed opportunities to drive long-term growth. Dividend Sustainability: For income investors, strong balance sheets often translate into dependable dividends, particularly during economic storms. Given that they are not as dependent on capital markets for survival during times when access to capital is restricted and/or excessively costly, these companies can maintain or even increase dividend payouts during challenging times, making them attractive choices for those seeking regular income.

High Yield SWAN Pick #1: EPD Stock

One prime example of a company with a stellar balance sheet is EPD. This midstream energy infrastructure partnership (AMLP) boasts numerous key financial strengths that make it an excellent choice for income investors who are battening down the hatches in anticipation of an economic storm. These include:

A conservative capital structure with a focus on maintaining low leverage ratios (currently ~3.0x, which is one of the lowest leverage ratios in the sector) and low exposure to floating interest rate debt.

A history of consistent and growing cash flows, ensuring distribution sustainability and even enabling them to increase it every year for a quarter of a century, through good times and bad.

A large and well-diversified portfolio of contracted essential energy infrastructure assets that are mostly immune to short-term swings in energy prices and demand. As a result, EPD generates very stable cash flows.

Access to low-cost financing with a sector-best A- credit rating, well-laddered debt maturities, and plenty of retained cash flow net of its distribution. As a result, it has very little dependence on capital markets, reducing its sensitivity to interest rate fluctuations and capital market access.

As we have seen repeatedly throughout its history, in times of economic uncertainty, EPD's strong balance sheet has allowed it to maintain its critical role in the energy sector while providing investors with a reliable income stream that has grown year after year. Its commitment to financial prudence and operational excellence makes it a compelling choice for investors seeking stability and income in these uncertain times.

High Yield SWAN Pick #2: O Stock

Another exemplary company with a robust balance sheet is O, a blue-chip triple net lease real estate investment trust (VNQ). Realty Income's financial strength is exemplified by its:

Effective cost of capital management, including a well-laddered debt maturity ladder, low exposure to floating interest rate debt, and maintaining a strong credit rating (A- from S&P) that is among the best in the REIT space.

A conservative payout ratio, ensuring the sustainability of its monthly dividend payouts while also giving it sufficient flexibility to invest opportunistically for long-term growth.

A well-diversified portfolio of recession-resistant real estate assets, spread across many industries and tenants, thereby enhancing its stability. Moreover, with over 40% of its rental income coming from investment grade tenants combined with its very conservatively underwritten triple net lease terms, O should continue its impressive track record of generating very stable rental income through all kinds of macroeconomic conditions.

O's dedication to maintaining a strong balance sheet and providing consistent annual income growth across all sorts of macro environments over the past 27 years has made it an excellent choice for income investors. This track record has spanned the 2008 recession and the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, O stock is an excellent choice for investors looking for reliable income from real estate.

Federal Reserve's Likely Intervention and Its Impact

If Ray Dalio's prediction of a debt crisis were to manifest in the near term, the Federal Reserve would likely choose to continue its past practices of slashing the Federal Funds rate and purchasing government bonds to stabilize interest rates and major stock indexes (SPY)(DIA)(QQQ) in order to ensure continued access to capital.

Given that they have successfully raised the Federal Funds rate to 5.25%-5.50% so far while also making a dent in their massive balance sheet, they have plenty of room to work with should such a scenario play out:

This course of action by the Fed would likely prove to be a positive catalyst for stocks like EPD and O because it would support:

Lower Interest Rates: Reduced interest rates make income-generating investments more attractive by comparison, boosting demand for dividend-paying stocks and real estate assets like EPD and O. Income Preservation: Lower rates support the sustainability of dividend payments by improving access to capital and potentially reducing companies' interest expenses, ensuring that investors continue to receive reliable income. Asset Appreciation: As interest rates decline, the value of income-producing assets, such as REITs and energy infrastructure, often appreciates as cap rates fall along with interest rates, providing capital appreciation for investors.

Investor Takeaway

In uncertain times like the present where leading investors like Ray Dalio are predicting a debt crisis to unfold, the significance of investing in companies with robust balance sheets cannot be overstated. Stocks like EPD and O have demonstrated this throughout their storied histories, and we expect them to do so again should another crisis unfold in the near future. Their commitment to managing their balance sheets prudently, coupled with their impressive dividend growth track records through all sorts of economic storms, makes them investments during these uncertain economic times.

Furthermore, the likely intervention of the Federal Reserve through interest rate cuts and bond purchases during such a scenario would likely provide a significant tailwind to stocks like EPD and O. As a result, we are looking to fill our portfolio with opportunities like these right now as we believe the risk-reward potential they provide is exceptional.