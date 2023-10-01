The Fed And The Debt

pagadesign

Federal Debt

The federal debt is going to cause a crisis in the very near future. The debt is now over $33 trillion (U.S. National Debt Clock : Real Time). The debt has increased substantially under the former and present Administration.

Federal Debt (St Louis Fed)

Debt

Servicing the Debt

The interest paid on the federal debt so far this fiscal year is $900 billion, but this is soon going to reach $1 trillion.

Servicing the Debt (St Louis Fed)

The annual deficit is about $1.7 trillion according to the US Debt Clock and may near $2 trillion before the end of the year. With Government income running at about $4.3 trillion and expenses at $6.2 trillion, it is clear that the situation is unsustainable. The question therefore arises where the Government is going to find $2 trillion to cover the deficit because the debt has to be serviced. Otherwise, the US will default on its debt. The obvious answer is that the Treasury will issue more paper to cover the deficit, and through the usual intermediaries, the Fed will have to buy the amount that is not absorbed by the market. It is therefore highly likely that the Fed balance is going to increase by a large amount. The interest paid on the debt by the Treasury to the Fed can be recycled back to the Treasury, but the side effect of such an operation will be to fuel inflation further.

The Fed has raised interest rates to 5% - 5.5% with the purpose of fighting inflation. The result of sharply raising interest rates is usually a recession, and if that happens, tax revenue will decrease due to diminished economic activity. That will make matters worse and lead to an increase in the deficit. The prospect is thus rather bleak. An economic slowdown will be accompanied by higher inflation, a classic case of stagflation.

The Outlook for Investors

Investors should reckon with continued high inflation, despite the efforts of the Fed to keep inflation under control with higher interest rates. The inflation will come from the Government deficits and the resulting injection of even more money into the economy. The higher interest rates are going to cause companies to have lower profits as financing will be more expensive. Rolling over corporate debt is going to be a problem, as some companies will be hard-pressed to service debt at higher interest rates.

This is going to be a problem for the stock market. The big seven have propelled the S&P while the remaining 493 are practically just treading water. Another problem is the high price of oil due to production cuts put into effect by OPEC and affiliates. Increased American production helps to offset this supply deficit, but higher energy prices will result in any case. This will have deleterious effects on the EU. That will probably result in a weaker Euro against the USD.

The bond market could seem to be a hedge against stagnant GDP, but if inflation is taken into account, the returns are minimal if not negative. The prices for bonds in the secondary market will slump due to newer issues with higher interest rates.

The solution for investors is difficult to find. Physical assets can hedge against inflation and poor performance in the stock market. Gold always glitters despite the manipulation of the price. Cryptocurrencies might offer some relief on the assumption that Governments do not prohibit crypto exchanges. Real estate is a traditional investment that has to be carefully examined because commercial real estate in the US is currently undergoing a crisis. Brick and mortar stores are struggling against online merchants with the result that shopping malls, once a favoured investment, are emptying out and facing bankruptcy. Then there is also the question of location. Downtown San Francisco, formerly a prized area, is no longer a place where an investor should risk any capital.

Diversification can offer relief, but one has to choose carefully where to place capital. Switzerland is still a viable country, and Swiss blue chip stocks are relatively safe. Singapore has advantages and is fairly stable. The UAE has become more interesting as Dubai is on the way to establishing a financial center. In this case, however, one has to take into consideration that the local customs have to be respected.

In conclusion, investors should be aware that a Government financial crisis is imminent and that precautions should be taken. Inflation is not going away any time soon, despite the efforts of the Fed. A recession is on the horizon, even if the Administration claims that all is well. One should take to heart the motto of the United States Coast Guard, Semper paratus, “Always ready”.