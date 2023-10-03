Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enbridge Preferred Stocks: Far Better Than Any U.S. Preferred Stocks

Summary

  • Enbridge preferred stocks are investment grade BBB- rated preferred stocks with yields that crush U.S. preferred stocks of similar quality.
  • Additionally, they are tax-benefitted with high yields that are “qualified” for extremely large after tax yields.
  • In this article, I look at Enbridge and a couple of these Enbridge preferred stocks and document how undervalued they are.
  • I believe their reset rates are a strong catalyst for sizeable price gains over the coming months.

At our Conservative Income Portfolio service we take pride in the fact that we cover all preferred stocks, all baby bonds, and all traditional bonds, not just in 1 or 2 sectors but in all sectors. Additionally, we cover Canadian preferred stocks.

Comments (39)

True North Insights profile picture
True North Insights
Today, 1:30 PM
Premium
Comments (19)
Check out ENB.PR.H. it reset in August at 6.112%, which at the current price of ~$16.40 yields 9.32%. Good for the next five years.

Another couple of undervalued preferreds include:

Pembina PPL.PF.A reset in March 2023 at 6.302%, giving the current ~$18.35 preferred a 8.58% yield

Fortis FTS.PR.G rest in August at 6.123%, giving the current ~$18.90 preferred a 8.1% yield.
ThurstonHowell,III profile picture
ThurstonHowell,III
Today, 1:23 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3)
I wonder if this is tradable in my Interactive Brokers IRA?
t
tcbc
Today, 12:58 PM
Comments (6)
@Preferred Stock Trader What's your opinion on EBBGF, reset in 06/23 and currently yielding 8.5% at 19.65, Rate declared for period 06/01/2023 to 06/01/2028 is 6.7037%.at par.
Preferred Stock Trader profile picture
Preferred Stock Trader
Today, 1:06 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.12K)
@tcbc I like it. Lot of choices among ENB preferreds.
k
klouie
Today, 12:46 PM
Investing Group
Comments (244)
Thanks for bring it to my attention. Will get some.
check-mate profile picture
check-mate
Today, 12:45 PM
Comments (743)
Love the pics of Machu Picchu , stayed overnight at the hotel on-site , one
Of my most favourite trips.
cuzin GJ profile picture
cuzin GJ
Today, 12:37 PM
Investing Group
Comments (223)
I just purchased MSpI at 24.40. A 6.375% yield at par, so about 6.45% here. Whatcha think ?
B
Bikerguy
Today, 12:32 PM
Comments (1.66K)
Why did EBGEF drop 27+% today?
ZeroGravitas profile picture
ZeroGravitas
Today, 12:48 PM
Investing Group
Comments (310)
@Bikerguy No drop today. Price is up sharply compared to a lot of preferreds.
J
Jop88
Today, 12:29 PM
Premium
Comments (414)
"Resets 3/1/2024 at the U.S. 5 Year Note plus 2.82%.

At the current 5 year note rate of 4.62%, EBGEF would reset at a yield of 9.53%."

2.82 + 4.62 = 7.44 not 9.53; what am I missing?
ZeroGravitas profile picture
ZeroGravitas
Today, 12:49 PM
Investing Group
Comments (310)
@Jop88 Yield would be rate divided by price at the time this article was written.
2whiteroses profile picture
2whiteroses
Today, 12:52 PM
Investing Group
Comments (3.36K)
@Jop88 The 5 yr US Treas is at 4.79% presently not 4.62% but the quoted 9.53 is the current yield on EBGEF based on the then current price of EBGEF at this time were it to be reset today.
s
seeker6754
Today, 1:06 PM
Comments (88)
@Jop88 7.44 is yield at par, stock is trading below par now
T
TheRagingBulll
Today, 12:27 PM
Comments (2.74K)
After Bbb- is junk status
Preferred Stock Trader profile picture
Preferred Stock Trader
Today, 12:46 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.12K)
@TheRagingBulll I wouldn't call it junk. Just not investment grade. BB+ is still a very sold rating for a preferred stock for example.
m
mm108
Today, 12:19 PM
Premium
Comments (1)
You say:"Resets 3/1/2024 at the U.S. 5 Year Note plus 2.82%.

At the current 5 year note rate of 4.62%, EBGEF would reset at a yield of 9.53%."
By my math, 4.62 plus 2.82 equals 7.44%. How do you get 9.53%?
Southwest Michigan Trader profile picture
Southwest Michigan Trader
Today, 12:22 PM
Investing Group
Comments (710)
@mm108 have to look at the price you are buying this at versus the yield received to get to the 9.5% - you arent buying it at par
P
PB93
Today, 12:29 PM
Comments (242)
@mm108 exactly
Preferred Stock Trader profile picture
Preferred Stock Trader
Today, 12:45 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.12K)
@mm108 7.44% if it was selling at $25. But it is selling at a discount so the dividend will provide a higher yield.
Justification for Higher Education profile picture
Justification for Higher Education
Today, 12:15 PM
Premium
Comments (243)
Is income from this preferred stock subject to US K1 tax?
Preferred Stock Trader profile picture
Preferred Stock Trader
Today, 12:43 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.12K)
@Justification for Higher Education No K-1. This is not an MLP. It is a corporation and thus you get a qualified dividend.
T
Texas_love
Today, 12:12 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (134)
Any Canadian withholding??
Preferred Stock Trader profile picture
Preferred Stock Trader
Today, 12:43 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.12K)
@Texas_love 15% withholding for Americans in a taxable account which you get back at tax time.
k
1kgigout
Today, 1:30 PM
Comments (38)
@Preferred Stock Trader if u have it in an Ira there should be no 15% witholding
mango_man profile picture
mango_man
Today, 12:11 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.53K)
Are these callable on the reset dates?
2whiteroses profile picture
2whiteroses
Today, 12:55 PM
Investing Group
Comments (3.36K)
@mango_man but note that they are not continuously callable. They are callable every 5 years on the reset dates.
D
DividendLiving
Today, 12:08 PM
Premium
Comments (135)
Interesting. For EGBEF What’s the tax withholding for us investors in regular accounts? And does it issue a k-1 or 1099? Cheers.
Preferred Stock Trader profile picture
Preferred Stock Trader
Today, 12:42 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.12K)
@DividendLiving No K-1. 15% withholding in taxable accounts for Americans which you get back by filing a Foreign Tax Credit form at tax time.
Southwest Michigan Trader profile picture
Southwest Michigan Trader
Today, 12:06 PM
Investing Group
Comments (710)
yep good one imo
