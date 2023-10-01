Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Broadstone Net Lease: 7.8% Yield, Cheap, Safe

Oct. 01, 2023 8:24 AM ETBroadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL)
Alessio Pace profile picture
Alessio Pace
271 Followers

Summary

  • Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) stock price sold off heavily over the past couple of weeks primarily in sympathy with WPC's dividend cut.
  • The company however is very prudently managed, has no debt maturity at all until 2026, and offers a very high diversification.
  • The sold-off created a great opportunity as the stock trades very cheaply while yielding an astounding 7.8%.

Generic Small Office Buildings Enterprise

benedek

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) jumped on my radar again lately as the stock price plummeted over 10% in just a few days. I actually already rated the stock as a Buy in my previous article

This article was written by

Alessio Pace profile picture
Alessio Pace
271 Followers
I am interested in finding favourable risk-reward bets that I can hold for the very long term. Focused on high quality companies with proven track record and meaningful growth ahead.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BNL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.