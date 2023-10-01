Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bank of America: Grab 6.5% Yield Preferreds!

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
Summary

  • Bank of America's preferred shares offer a high yield of 6.5%, making them an attractive alternative for risk-averse investors.
  • Preferred shares have a priority claim on earnings above common shares, providing added security in case of dividend cuts.
  • Bank of America's overall strength and market share position make its preferred shares a safe investment option.

Most U.S. investors will have encountered Bank of America (BAC) stock at some point in their investing journey. It has the second most branches of any bank in the United States, and a very large

Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth.

Comments (2)

m
motto5448
Today, 8:40 AM
The Q one is for me.
k
ksa1957
Today, 8:40 AM
Good article. I have been in and out of Bank of America, preferreds, specifically, the L series many times. Another option is the Wells Fargo series L. The great thing about these preferreds is that they will not be called by the bank in any realistic scenario for the rest of my lifetime. So I have the control and redemption not the bank.
