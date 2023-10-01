Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fed's Anticipated Rate Hikes Stir Market Dynamics, Pushing Gold Prices Downwards: An Impact Analysis

Oct. 01, 2023 8:37 AM ETDBP, JJP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PHYS, SESG, GDX, GDXJ, GDXD, GDXU, GOEX, SGDM, RING, PICK, SGDJ, GOAU, GDMN
Equity Management Academy profile picture
Equity Management Academy
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Federal Reserve's anticipated sustained interest rate hikes into 2024 have impacted multiple asset classes, including gold and bonds.
  • Minneapolis Fed President expresses concerns over the Fed's measures to counteract inflation, causing speculation about potential adjustments in rate policy.
  • Low interest rates have positive impacts on gold, the economy, stocks, and the US Dollar, while high interest rates have negative impacts.

Business gold candlestick investment stock exchange wealth financial concept on 3d golden trade market background of growth finance chart success commercial graph diagram or savings trading value.

Lemon_tm

The dominant market force this week has been a revision in anticipated policies from the Federal Reserve, indicating possible sustained interest rate hikes into 2024, impacting multiple asset classes, notably gold. The evolving expectations, stemming from remarks by FOMC representatives, have propelled gold prices

To learn more about how the VC PMI works and receive weekly reports on the E-mini, gold and silver, check out our Marketplace service, Mean Reversion Trading.

This article was written by

Equity Management Academy profile picture
Equity Management Academy
5.21K Followers
Equity Management Academy is a team led by CEO Patrick MontesDeOca, a seasoned trader with over 30 years of experience. The team uses a proprietary AI system to identify investment opportunities and provide weekly reports for day, swing and long-term trades with precise entry and exit points. They lead the investing group Mean Reversion Trading. The group features reports and alerts from the AI Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator. Features include: Weekly reports with actionable entry/exit points, research for trading futures, options, ETFs, indices and stocks, Early Bird Reports keeping the group ahead of market opportunities, and chat to discuss ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information in the Market Commentaries was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed herein constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. It is for educational purposes only.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.