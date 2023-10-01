Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
S&P 500: Is The Bottom In? - Week Starting 2nd October (Technical Analysis)

Summary

  • The S&P 500 made a solid bounce from daily channel support.
  • While it came close, the recovery could not reclaim the important 4340 level needed to create a reversal. Higher timeframe charts closed Q3 on the weak side.
  • The outlook remains uncertain and NFP looms large. I outline several approaches to buying at a risky time.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

The S&P 500 (SPY) was set up for a possible crash this week, but as explained in my last article, an initial collapse was expected to reverse again. A failed bearish pattern is often a good buying opportunity. Late

This article was written by

Andrew McElroy profile picture
Andrew McElroy
12.39K Followers
Chief Analyst at Matrixtrade.com. Author of the ebook 'Fractal Market Mastery.' Trend follower and market timer. All time frames, all instruments - wherever there's an edge.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

sandimas profile picture
sandimas
Today, 5:18 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.09K)
Everyone is sure markets are going lower. Probably a bear trap. SOXX, QQQ, and XBI outperformed XLU/XLP/XLV safety trades last week. Relief rally is likely this week.
Q
Quiet Voice in the Crowd
Today, 4:33 PM
Premium
Comments (107)
Thank you for your time and hard work. I'm not convinced things will improve anytime soon. Frankly, we need more layoffs, more business/industry/retail closings, and folks to hit their credit limits (almost there; figures say this October) so things come to a momentary pause and spending declines. Too many businesses are currently chasing too few dollars. Most people I know have cut back, even if it means reducing their golf game to 1x/week instead of 2x/weekly. Those who haven't cut back are not saving because they are convinced that the world will end in 20 years so why not live for today?
Samsara Growth profile picture
Samsara Growth
Today, 4:12 PM
Premium
Comments (3.35K)
Thanks for your analyse. A point on the Nasdaq 100?
