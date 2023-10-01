Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Preferreds Weekly Review: Morgan Stanley Is Keeping Its Fixed-For-Life Preferreds

Oct. 01, 2023 9:24 AM ETPMT, PMT.PR.A, PMT.PR.B, PMT.PR.C, MS, MS.PR.E2 Comments
ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We take a look at the action in preferreds and baby bonds through the fourth week of September and highlight some of the key themes we are watching.
  • Preferreds finished lower, under pressure from the higher-for-longer Fed message.
  • Morgan Stanley is keeping its fixed-for-life 7.125% Series E outstanding which now looks attractive.
  • We discuss the new bonds issued by the Mortgage REIT PMT.
  • I do much more than just articles at Systematic Income: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Business And Finance Concept Of A Bull Market Trend High Quality

Darren415

Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review, where we discuss preferred stock and baby bond market activity from both the bottom-up, highlighting individual news and events, as well as top-down, providing an overview of the broader market. We also try

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
9.91K Followers

ADS Analytics is a team of analysts with experience in research and trading departments at several industry-leading global investment banks. They focus on generating income ideas from a range of security types including: CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds, BDCs as well as individual preferred stocks and baby bonds.

ADS Analytics runs the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

hafen profile picture
hafen
Today, 10:42 AM
Premium
Comments (2.29K)
These are all plays on interest rates and the continued ability of the issuer to meet payments, but none of them participate at all in the results of the issuer past its ability to cover the debt. We need to hesar from SA contributors relative to convertible pfds. These should be very interesting times in that arena.
2whiteroses profile picture
2whiteroses
Today, 11:44 AM
Investing Group
Comments (3.36K)
@hafen Aren't you describing what happens to all fixed income securities, preferreds included? One might consider your suggestion about convertibles to possibly be the exception and maybe that's what you're getting at but what you're saying is not an MS specific situation.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.