Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Elastic N.V. Can Ride The Wave Of Generative AI

Oct. 01, 2023 9:31 AM ETElastic N.V. (ESTC)1 Comment
Kevin George profile picture
Kevin George
3.24K Followers

Summary

  • Cisco's purchase of Splunk could lead to a wave of M&A in the software industry.
  • Elastic N.V. could benefit from the Cisco-Splunk deal and potentially become a target for acquisition.
  • Elastic's platform, which integrates AI and machine learning, could see further growth as demand for AI tools and data-intensive solutions increases.

Digital technology, software development concept. Coding programmer working on laptop with circuit board and javascript on virtual screen

Tippapatt

The recent purchase by Cisco Systems (CSCO) of my 2023 technology pick, Splunk (SPLK), could open up the door to further M&A analysts said. That adds further support to the case of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC).

Cisco's Splunk buy

This article was written by

Kevin George profile picture
Kevin George
3.24K Followers
Author of "The Stock Market is Easy - How to Avoid the Pitfalls of the Average Investor".I am an active trader in stocks, FX and commodities with over 15 years' market experience. I hold a master's degree in finance and have developed a strong skill base in technical analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ESTC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

T
The Reasonable Man
Today, 11:20 AM
Premium
Comments (768)
Excellent article. Thank you. I’ve been a long time holder of ESTC and don’t have any plans on selling for quite some time.
I agree that one of the megacap tech companies should look to acquire ESTC. Maybe MSFT or AMZN?
When it comes to ESTC, I always like to hear what @Nickuk has to say. He was the former CFO.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.