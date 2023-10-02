Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Top High Yield Stocks To Buy In October 2023

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • High yield stocks are a great way to build a passive income snowball and achieve financial independence.
  • We discuss the two key macroeconomic themes that are poised to drive markets as we head into October 2023.
  • We share two top high-yield stocks to profit from these trends.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Investing in dividend growth stocks allows investors to generate passive income, a crucial component of long-term financial stability. This strategy operates like a snowball rolling downhill, gaining momentum and size with each revolution. As dividends are reinvested into buying more

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us at High Yield Investor for a 2-week free trial

We are the #1-rated high-yield investor community on Seeking Alpha with 1,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 150+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!


This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
23.82K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET, ARCC, WPC, NEP, BEP, CWEN.A either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 7:26 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.44K)
Excellent job. I like ARCC (but prefer FSK) in the BDC sector.
I like ET (but prefer EPD and MPLX) in the midstream pipeline MLPs.
I own all 5 of them in various family accounts. But EPD is by far the largest holding in our main family portfolio of 28 stocks, and FSK is 5th in size.
GOOG, JPM and PFE are in between the engine and the caboose in the Top 5 Holdings.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.