My View Of Wall Street: Storm Clouds Everywhere

Fear & Greed Trader profile picture
Fear & Greed Trader
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • There is little change to the macro scene, "issues" remain, and they are firmly embedded in the backdrop.
  • Energy prices move higher and that adds another obstacle to the Fed's fight on inflation.
  • "Strikes", Student Loan Payments, and a Government shutdown add to the near-term angst.
  • A spike in the 10-year Treasury yield is another headwind for equities.
Sunset Sailboat Storm Looming Ocean Clouds

David Baileys

“Humankind cannot bear very much reality.” – T.S. Eliot

As the data continues to flow in, third-quarter GDP growth is ranging from the Atlanta GDP Now forecast of 4.9% to the St.Louis Fed Nowcast of 1.6% or

Fear & Greed Trader is an independent financial adviser and professional investor with 35 years of experience in all market conditions. His strategies focus on achieving positive returns and preserving capital during bear and bull markets and he has a documented track record of calling the equity market correctly for the 10+ years.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EVERY STOCK/ETF IN THE SAVVY PLAYBOOK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Any claims made in this missive regarding specific Stocks/ ETFs and the performance contained in this report are fully documented in the Savvy Investor Service. This article contains my views of the equity market, it reflects the strategy and positioning that is comfortable for me. ONLY MY CORE positions are exempt from sale today. Of course, that is subject to change, and may not be suited for everyone, as each individual situation is unique. Hopefully, it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel calmer, putting them in control. The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time. As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you expire. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time. The goal of this article is to help you with your thought process based on the lessons I have learned over the last 35+ years. Although it would be nice, we can't expect to capture each and every short-term move.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (13)

m
mwmarkwill
Today, 12:05 PM
Investing Group
Comments (780)
Steve, globally, real interest rates in the belly and long end of the curve keep moving north (and will continue to do so), and this move has had nothing to do with real growth and has had everything to do with that governments are the economy now and more so going forward, and as capital becomes more concentrated (low tax rates “and“ higher interest rates onward) governments will be called upon to issue more treasuries and spend more on those where capital is not concentrated.

The worst possible outcome to economy-controlled governments where cash flows are monetized by monopoly-based capital markets of which everyone’s wealth and consumption is wholly dependent upon, is deflation in asset values coupled with inflation in goods and services’ prices. To keep the government-driven and supported capital markets ponzi-scheme afloat (it can never be permitted to expire), tax rates must remain low, which means wealth cannot and will not be redistributed. Instead, governments will continue to enlarge and engorge by issuing more and more massive treasury obligations, especially in an era of AI, to ensure the consumer masses, where wealth is not concentrated, can continue to support the government-controlled and subsidized capital markets. It’s the price that must be paid for government-controlled capital markets where there’s been unparalleled wealth accumulation where both the economy and the markets are 95 percent consumer and government spend-driven. Obviously this is inflationary long term, which substantially impacts the term-premia as involves long term real interest rates. The pressures on long term real interest rates are only magnified by supply chain and other geopolitical de-globalization long-term movements and a less educated and a less productive workforce in a service dominated country. The government can only get larger and larger relative to private inputs and outputs, which means long-term real interest rates must continue to increase. And that’s why today’s inverted yield curve is completely different than past inversions, and that’s why the belly and long end of the yield curve are steepening, which has never occurred at the end of a period of central banks’ hiking the short end of the curve in the swaps markets, which is where we are now.

Steve, Powell and our trading partners’ central banks are mistaken if they believe the target rate of inflation is 2 percent. Of course they don’t believe that and are willing to live with the hidden tax of higher inflation. Why? Because they have no choice. If they keep hiking that will only produce greater treasury issuances down the road and thus more spend. That’s the world we now occupy.

How are we different than Japan? Immigration, government subsidized consumer and capital markets, a movement to inbounding supply chains, investing in fantasy green-based technology at the expense of extant tech, a quick pivot and movement to focus on government supported infrastructure, non-existent domestic individual savings rates by the masses, and unabated consumer spending profligacy by the masses. That’s why when we hit 150 percent of debt to GDP ratio in a decade, our long term “real”interest rates will be all of 3 percent and Japan’s will be less than 1.5 percent, meaning our “nominal” long term risk-free interest rates will likely be all of 6 percent and Japan’s 2.5 percent. Gonna take a lot of government treasury issuances and government-subsidized mass consumer support to offset the capital intangible benefits of AI that will redound to Wall Street and, in general, the interminable low corporate taxes and low wealth earner taxes required to avoid deflation in asset prices. Those taxes must actually decrease, for if not asset values will plummet - can’t have high taxes and high interest rates without substantial deflation in long-term asset values. And that’s the long term formula for higher inflation in goods and services and maintaining asset values, the opposite of the central bank and fiscal policies that have been in place for the last 40 years, with heavy emphasis on the last 15 years. So the stock market, by definition, can only be as smart and as profligate as the average consumer. Both are controlled by not so smart money, as both the stock market and the consumer are ruled by immediate gratification.

The average consumer‘s spending is guided by the next gimmicky credit card balance transfer of the month-offer and the average so-called investor is misguided by the latest price action - technicals and momentum, which have become the misplaced and misunderstood panacea for thinking and real investing. It’s the 7-11 power ball magnificent 7 herd hunting lottery, aided by the blind leading the blind biweekly 401k retiree wannabes who bet on long term red every time. They have no choice. They’ve been conditioned. In their minds markets always head north, and in their minds there are no other assets that compete with equities, irrespective that the long term valuation of their equities is wholly dependent upon the interrelationship and intersection of the global money supply, central bank monetary policy, and government fiscal policy. None of that matters to the average investor, just as credit ratings, high interest rates, high mortgage and credit card balances, and declining income and cash flow mean nothing to the average consumer. Like price action in the equity market, the only thing that matters is that last dollar.

So folks must decide, are they gamblers, willing to sacrifice their savings by following the price action, and, if so, they need to be willing to absorb 10 percent to 20 percent price action-based equity losses before divesting, or are they investors, willing to absorb the information and understand the complexities involving the determinants of cash flow, growth, and projections.

Ninety-nine percent of the folks who contribute funds to the equity market cannot do both, meaning they can’t invest based upon large and complex amounts of information and trade the technicals and momentum at the same time, because the latter has a bleed effect, churning their investment dollars into price action trades. And that’s why ninety-nine percent of the investors invest by crawling into a dark space and hibernate intellectually, whereby they’re always long as they’ve been conditioned that, over time, equity markets always head north and always beat competing investment vehicles. If they’re unconcerned about time horizons, “short term” history has their backs. However, if they have a time horizon, they’re taking on massive risks unless they’ve accumulated enough capital to absorb massive corrections without having to be compromised from a periodic cash flow perspective. So it’s important to understand who you are and the amount of investible capital you posses and can afford to lose in relation to your projected necessary and discretionary future cash flow requirements. Of course, very few think this way, which of course means there’s an inherent recklessness associated with the equity market akin to the government-subsidized and consumer household spending market - children in every corner.

So if you’re a trader, which is all about price action, the macros are irrelevant and you must accept, that, with every win comes an attendant 10 percent to 20 percent devaluation in your portfolio. That you must live with as that is the risk and the price you must pay to be a technicals and momentum adherent. On the flip side, if you’re an investor, the price you must pay for being analytical and tactical is missing out on the price action, but you will be rewarded as price action always follows and comes home and gives way to the analytics and to tactical positioning. Always. No exceptions, assuming you’ve put the time in and understand the complexities relative to your time horizon. But who is going to do that? That requires a huge time commitment and learning curve. Unless you have real money, if you can’t and/or don’t want to learn, you’re forced to hand over your money to not so smart and not so honest money service providers, which is your local or regional investment house or broker, and they all get paid by being long equities, even the those who earn the same fees on cash, bonds, stocks, etc. That’s why they’re always long equities; not because of short term equity market history. Their business model requires such. Real money can afford real advice.

Price action and analytical and tactical positioning have nothing to do with each other. It’s one or the other. You’re either a gambler or an investor, and if you want to gamble, first make sure you don’t have an addiction, and then make sure you understand how much you can afford to lose, which begs the question of understanding the determinants of cash flow and long term projections, which includes your necessary and discretionary expenditures measured against the determinants of cash flow. Of course very few do such, and that’s why most put their head in a black hole and always bet on red while others bet on red based on the price action. And that’s why the equity market can defy all facts, logic, and so-called gravity - of course, until it can’t, meaning when the last dollar is invested or consumed.

The analytics and tactical positioning are screaming short term bonds ONLY, both risk-free and risk-based, and, now, with “some leakage” to longer duration risk-free credits.

I’m earning 6.3 percent per annum on essentially a risk-free basis, with the only capital allocation risk being tied to non-investment grade short-term credits. And that risk is infinitesimally small due to the very short duration on such investments and the excessively high, mis-valuations in the equity market. Recently, I’ve legged into to 5 yr, 7yr, and 10yr treasuries, and as rates continue to slowly climb I’ll increase my allocations. Have to take (grab) what the market is telling you (not giving - there’s a difference between telling and giving) where the market is heading over the next 6 months to 5 years. It’s called macro-trend investing. If you only look out to 6 months at most, you’re a trader. There’s nothing wrong with that if you understand the risks and who you are, just as there’s nothing wrong with putting your head in a black hole and always being long, provided you know and respect your time horizon and your projected cash flow requirements.
f
fujilomi
Today, 12:02 PM
Investing Group
Comments (10.11K)
Thanks for the article, data, and your thoughts. Bad week in the books!!! September after Labor Day in the 3rd year of a presidency turned out to be an expected time bomb [CLASS:Y "Tick Tick Boom" dance practice night ver.], down 4 weeks in a row for my stuff..

The technicals for my stuff deteriorated w/w: 1 bullish, 3 neutral and 3 bearish. The weekly Ichimoku clouds deteriorated slightly: 4 buy, 0 neutral and 3 sell signals. The daily Ichimoku clouds were unchanged but don't look good: 2 buy, 1 neutral, and 4 sell signals. The VIX closed up a bit w/w at 17.52 and remains in a bullish MACD crossover, bad for the bulls.

Jobless claims +3K to 204K, but still ok. Consumer confidence lower than expected, not good. PCE +.4% m/m +3.9% y/y, core PCE +.1% m/m + 3.9% y/y, below 4% but still sticky and far above the 2% target. not good. At least a government shutdown was averted, so maybe a short term pop. Prolonged strikes, rising/high oil prices and rising/high interest rates could prove to be bad for October. The SPX fell below 4300, tried to get back above but failed and closed the week at 4288, not great.

The technicals for my stuff look weak and the prospects for October don't look great, but I still aim to nibble on significant dips. Looks like the gap in the SPX chart at about 4200 will be filled. My idea of fair value is 18x annualized actual SPX earning so 54.33x4x18=3912 to 15x so 54.33x4x15=3260, so a drop from here wouldn't be surprising at all. IF it has to go down, a flash crash would be preferable to death by a thousand cuts. Stay safe, sane and healthy everybody.
B
Balaland
Today, 11:43 AM
Comments (6.16K)
@Fear & Greed Trader ,
Excellent read once again ..
.
Pushing off ( CR ) , until sometime in November will keep everyone busy in their investments , and keep market swings in full force in this 4Th. Qtr ..
.
Yep , The concerns about retail ( THEFT ) will not go away , as the incentives to
' Rob their way to a Christmas ' , can not be ignored ..
.
Walmart , and now Target are closing stores , as well as Grocery Chains ..
Walgreens is having this Shrinkage ( Theft ) problem as well , and stores are closing ..
CVS should be having these same problems , as well as others ,
( Who Have Not Reported their own problems ) , as of Yet ..
My Guess , this will be expanded to include ' almost ' much of retail , in the near future ..
BK's maybe on the rise , as well as M&A ..
.
Union Contract wage increases will assure the already Higher inflation will be set in stone ..
Yes , Products will continue to go up in the bidenomic's world of mass confusion ..
Nothing is safe ..
.
The Problems we " See " should never be forgotten , as this IS the result of this administrations lack of understanding the " Cause and Effect " of their own actions .. ( Or Is This Planned ) , sure looks like it ..
.
Remember those who switched Political Parties , these are ones who want to try and save their own A$$et's , and have Only their Own interests in mind .. IMO ..
Remember to ' Primary ' those who need to go this November , and give them the send-off they deserve ..
.
Schiff is actively seeking Feinstein's seat , ( Sniff ) ha ) ..
Adam Sniff needs to Primaried out of Office this November ..
VERY Important Primary this November .. Vote them out ..
Nathan Hanks profile picture
Nathan Hanks
Today, 10:55 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (91)
Fantastic article - I especially appreciate your commentary on how America needs to realize that who they vote for has serious implications.
This is especially apparent with the FTC - she needs to be thrown out.

I might start shopping at TGT again since they are starting to act right. Just one more issue they need to address..
Fear & Greed Trader profile picture
Fear & Greed Trader
Today, 11:30 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (35.09K)
@Nathan Hanks

thanks u should have seen the FIRST draft i sent in

it destroyed LINA Khan -- this is a watered down version of my feelings towards what is a spoiled socialist child.
m
mr clark
Today, 10:47 AM
Comments (3.08K)
Great report, we are bouncing off oversold, if SPY can hold these levels, can see a move to new highs into years end, as you state, still a lot of printed $$ out there...
3carmonte profile picture
3carmonte
Today, 10:32 AM
Comments (1.27K)
YAY! The new phone book is here!
C
Chris Pp
Today, 10:03 AM
Premium
Comments (239)
Thank you again for your insights. Any additional thoughts on sentiment (I know you mentioned the possibility that no-one is thinking). "Extreme fear" registered on CNN's chart. Buy when there's blood on the streets?
Fear & Greed Trader profile picture
Fear & Greed Trader
Today, 11:32 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (35.09K)
@Chris Pp

short term sentiment is lousy now.. but sentiment has often fooled us during this uncertain period

the mkt is oversold and that should equal a bounce -- how far is another question. - the shutdown is out of the way -- for now..
J
Jcastino
Today, 10:00 AM
Premium
Comments (208)
Thank you F+GT for your article. Very thorough and well written.
