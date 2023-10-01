Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Western Midstream's Lack Of Appreciation Is Your Opportunity

Summary

  • Western Midstream's share price has stagnated despite efforts to improve shareholder returns, but it offers a dividend yield of over 8%.
  • The company's unique ownership structure with Occidental Petroleum poses risks, as Occidental Petroleum has struggled in the past and may sell its stake.
  • Western Midstream has shown strong operational performance and financials, with volume improvement, increased dividends, and debt reduction.

Drilling platform in Baku, Azerbaijan.

AlizadaStudios

Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) has seen its share price stagnate with a dividend yield of more than 8%. The company has a market cap of more than $10 billion, and its share price has recovered substantially from its COVID-19 lows. Over the past

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OXY, WES either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Limestone Cowboy profile picture
Limestone Cowboy
Today, 10:44 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.94K)
Article missing several very important points. One, in this environment, cashflowing assets funded by inexpensive low rate debt built with valuable dollars, with opex light, inflation adjusted cashflows, repaid in less valuable dollars, is the ideal asset to own in a world where the US begins to completely monetize its debt, because there's a zero percent chance of fiscal responsibility as long as half the country hates the other half.

Second, they bought a materially underutilized CO2 processing plant, which will now be filled to service the largest handler of CO2 in the US, if not the world.

Three, zero percent chance Oxy sells them. The Anadarko acreage is dedicated, which means they cannot use any other midstream provider. They're not about to let any external shareholders put the boot on their neck and restrict their cashflow, the value of which dwarfs $5B in proceeds over any timeframe longer than a gen Z's attention span. WES is essentially guaranteed 18% ROR for anything they build, and Oxy's not going to over or underbuilt assets, so the infrastructure is always near perfectly sized for the long term expected flowrates.

4. Wes is the only integrated service provider on the market, handling oil, water, and gas. This leads to large economies of scale, and is super attractive to smaller companies trying to just drill their returns and give money back to impatient private equity shareholders, who thought they could triple their money with a drill and flip transaction 4 years ago, before the M&A market got COVID, and are now forced to drill their returns.

5. Really, Oxy going bankrupt? I think you're better off in money markets.
J
John749
Today, 11:11 AM
Comments (1.52K)
@Limestone Cowboy As usual the value of these articles is in the Comments section, thanks for adding. Not that many of us in WES as
EPD and ET but what a Great addition to all of our Portfolios.
I originally limited my investment back when OXY was down and thought
they had overreached, would love to have that decision back.
But it helped fuel my dramatic growth of our EPD.
ENBL merger made ET our number two so WES we continue to Compound on little dips anytime it’s cheaper than EPD it’s a buy.
I did experience Roll Up on other MLP’s and still enjoy the security that
I feel from the Duncan ownership of EPD.
The inability of writers to understand that Units “Stagnation” is a plus to
the true miracle of MLP’S Return of Capital Compounding should embarrass them to educate themselves but it doesn’t seem to.
I heard an analyst from Bank of America of all places yesterday say choose Companies that protect you from inflation as investments, duh.
My Best
John
elliot_mllr profile picture
elliot_mllr
Today, 10:21 AM
Premium
Comments (7.05K)
Why cannot the author use terminology appropriately descriptive of the partnership that WES is, rather than the terminology for differently taxed corporations?
Elliot Miller
J
John749
Today, 11:30 AM
Comments (1.52K)
@elliot_mllr Keep up the good fight, obviously if they were experienced with MLP tax advantaged Partnerships they would be capable of fully
Realizing the immense value of the words No Current Tax Due.
My Best
John
