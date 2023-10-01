Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Government Shutdown Averted: Moderate Center Wins Again

Summary

  • Government shutdown is temporarily averted with a stopgap spending bill.
  • The moderate-center compromise is likely in passing the final government funding bill by Nov 17th.
  • However, this is not necessarily good news for the stock market, as interest rates are likely to continue to increase due to the unsustainable US debt level.

Vote For Speaker Of The House Stretches Into Fourth Day

Win McNamee/Getty Images News

Government shutdown averted

The House and the Senate passed a continuing resolution (a stopgap spending bill) to keep the government open for 45 days at current funding levels, with overwhelming bi-partisan support. The Congress will now have more time

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
6.75K Followers
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Comments (1)

K
KimBEAV
Today, 12:01 PM
Comments (1.06K)
Given how the GOP is full of political suicide bombers, I was fairly shocked to actually seeing this party behaving responsibly for once...
