TotalEnergies: The Upstream Future Is Bright

Oct. 01, 2023 10:33 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)HES, TTFNF, XOM1 Comment
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • TotalEnergies has made significant major discoveries, particularly in Suriname and Namibia, with production expected to begin at various times in the future.
  • The company's diversification across different regions, including Europe and United States (to offset places like Iraq and Nigeria), provides stability and mitigates risk.
  • Total is focused on improving its financial position, aiming for a "AA" debt rating, and has a strong dividend backed by low debt and a healthy cash balance.
  • Total management tends to take on a little more risk than other majors.
  • This company also has some renewable energy (electric) projects.
Beautiful Dusk Sky Over an Offshore Oil Drilling close to Huntington Beach

Jeremy Poland

TotalEnergies (TTE) is probably one of the more "risk-on" majors that I follow. But taking those risks appears to have paid off big time for this company. Management has for some time reported a lot of major discoveries (mostly offshore). But it

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
19.74K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM, HES either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualification.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Craig Cooper profile picture
Craig Cooper
Today, 11:31 AM
Comments (4.31K)
Excellent analysis and article. Thanks very much. TTE has been a valuable addition to my portfolio.
