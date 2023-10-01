Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Headwater Exploration: Heavy Oil Considerations

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Headwater Exploration is a heavy oil producer with a strong balance sheet and a profitable heavy oil play called Clearwater.
  • The breakeven point for Clearwater is lower than other heavy oil plays, making it more profitable in the current environment as well as inevitable cyclical downturns.
  • Management is focused on maintaining a conservative balance sheet.
  • The current pricing environment will likely rebuild the cash balance.  Management may also add another rig or accelerate lease acquisitions and development or exploration well drilling.
  • The profit extremes for heavy oil necessitate a very conservative financial strategy for a company to succeed long term.
Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

Headwater Exploration (OTCPK:CDDRF) is a company with a great balance sheet that has discovered an unusually profitable heavy oil play called Clearwater. The breakeven point is usually quoted as roughly C$10 per BOE lower than other heavy oil plays. In

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA. He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities.

Comments (2)

Long Time Running profile picture
Long Time Running
Today, 11:56 AM
Comments (7.55K)
The TMX expansion will help with the discount of heavy oil, at least keep it better range bound.
Krypto profile picture
Krypto
Today, 11:42 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (15.72K)
They seem to be doing things right. If the price for heavy oil remains high and they hit their numbers in 2025 they will make their entire market cap, it looks to me.
