Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Compass Diversified - A Diverse Company Yielding Over 5% Currently

Oct. 01, 2023 12:23 PM ETCompass Diversified (CODI)3 Comments
JB Research profile picture
JB Research
224 Followers

Summary

  • Compass Diversified (CODI) has returned a significant amount of capital to shareholders with a yield over 5%.
  • CODI's diverse investment strategy allows them to explore opportunities across different sectors of the economy.
  • Despite macro headwinds, CODI's industrial businesses are expected to continue producing solid growth and adjusted EBITDA.

Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

Introduction

The diverse nature of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) has played out very well in their favor so far. The company has managed to return a significant amount of capital to shareholders as the yield right now is over

This article was written by

JB Research profile picture
JB Research
224 Followers
JB Research is focusing primarily on the finance sector and building up a solid dividend portfolio from the investments that are found. The long-term outlook is to always generate adequate capital returns from investments and build a solid foundation of wealth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

e
eissenstat
Today, 2:23 PM
Comments (19)
on what basis can you assume dividends will increase 4% per year? Company policy is to hold the dividend steady
s
sandlarr
Today, 1:21 PM
Premium
Comments (67)
No real analysis here. The only way to value this company is sum of the parts....
D
Delray Al
Today, 1:06 PM
Premium
Comments (53)
Thanks for highlighting this investment opportunity.
The Company now is taxed as a corporation rather than as a partnership. No K-1 or UBTI makes it work for retirement accounts. The dividends are non-cumulative.
I hold the preferred shares with an approximate 8% return. There are both fixed and fixed to float options.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.