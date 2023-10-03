Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Old Dominion: Why This Dividend Grower Should Be On Your Radar

Oct. 03, 2023 2:00 PM ETOld Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL)JBHT
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
1.3K Followers

Summary

  • Old Dominion has a 3 & 5-year dividend growth rate of 38.33% and 35.64% respectively.
  • The company has grown its revenues & net income at a CAGR of 12.8% over the past two decades.
  • They also have a very low Net debt to EBITDA making them well-prepared to navigate a higher for longer interest rate environment.
  • Since implementing a dividend, Old Dominion has grown it by 300%.
  • The trucking industry is expected to grow at a rate of 4.5% over the next seven years.

Old Dominion freight line truck with doubles tandem trailer hauling shipment on interstate highway in Georgia

Introduction

With the current state of the economy, there's so much uncertainty right now about the FED's decision to keep rates higher for longer. Will they or won't they? Are they going to cut in 2024 or 2025? Maybe even 2026? We don't

This article was written by

Not a certified financial advisor. Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service. I enjoy dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

