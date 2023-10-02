Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Globus Maritime: Upgrading To Buy On Massive Insider Buying

Oct. 02, 2023 12:19 AM ETGlobus Maritime Limited (GLBS)CMRE, CTRM, IMPP, OP, PSHG, SHIP
Summary

  • Shares of Globus Maritime have more than doubled in value in the past month as the founder and chairman Georgios Feidakis more than tripled his ownership in the company.
  • Last week, Firment Shipping, an entity controlled by Mr. Feidakis disclosed a 12.5% stake in the company.
  • Like many Greece-based nano-cap shippers, Globus Maritime has raised significant funds through offerings led by controversial investment bank Maxim Group, resulting in substantial dilution for common equity holders.
  • With the Maxim Group-led offerings facing increased scrutiny from the SEC, the times of relentless shareholders might soon be over.
  • With dilution risk receding and Globus Maritime's founder and chairman now more aligned with common shareholders, I am upgrading shares from "Hold" to "Buy" with a price target of $3.50.

Note: I have covered Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Over the past month, shares of small, Greece-based dry bulk shipper Globus Maritime Limited or "Globus

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
16.36K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I also hold trading positions in dry bulk shippers CTRM and CISS.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

