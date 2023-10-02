Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zscaler: Competitive Position Remains Strong

Oct. 02, 2023 12:31 AM ETZscaler, Inc. (ZS)MSFT
Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
312 Followers

Summary

  • Zscaler surpasses billing guidance in 4Q23 with a record influx of new opportunities and strong customer interest.
  • ZS's robust expertise in cloud security, combined with its advanced product capabilities positions it well in the evolving landscape of workload security.
  • Despite the threat posed by Microsoft's market entry, Zscaler stands out due to its exceptional network reliability and seamless integration with strong partners.

Technician checking server hub

Dragos Condrea/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I covered Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) earlier in July, in which I covered ZS's competitive position in the market. In this article, I will cover some recent developments, including the company's recent results and Microsoft Corporation's (

This article was written by

Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
312 Followers
MBA Student with three years of experience in sell-side. I focus on value opportunities in the market that provide a deep margin of safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.