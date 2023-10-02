Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Asana: No Reason Not To Buy

Oct. 02, 2023 1:13 AM ETAsana, Inc. (ASAN)2 Comments
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.65K Followers

Summary

  • Asana, a workflow and collaboration software vendor, remains undervalued despite a 40% year-to-date increase in stock price.
  • CEO Dustin Moskovitz's continual insider purchases signal management's confidence in Asana's direction.
  • Upside catalysts for Asana include the ongoing shift to remote and distributed teams, a massive global TAM, star leadership, and a high gross margin profile.
  • The company is passing the one-year anniversary of when seat expansion slowed last year, creating easy comps if macro conditions improve.
  • The stock trades at a cheap <5x FY24 revenue multiple.

Developers Discussing Programming Code

DragonImages

In general, like most investors, I've been substantially increasing my exposure to cash this year as interest rates have risen. It doesn't make much sense to buy into stocks at a premium valuation multiple when earnings yields offer such a low

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.65K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASAN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

rppearson profile picture
rppearson
Today, 2:01 AM
Premium
Comments (1.88K)
I like the space and I agree- no reason not to buy. Looking to go long…
R
Randy Burns
Today, 1:37 AM
Comments (96)
Thanks for your views. I hope you are right!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.