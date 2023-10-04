Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BYD Likely To Become The World's Top-Selling EV Maker With 3.01M Deliveries In 2023

Oct. 04, 2023 4:00 PM ETBYD Company Limited (BYDDF)TM, TSLA4 Comments
Summary

  • We expect BYD to be one of the top-selling automakers in the far future, thanks to its profitable growth cadence and robust domestic/ international demand.
  • Given the narrowing gap in cost parity of charging EVs to gas-powered vehicles, depending on brand/ EV type/ charging location, we believe the demand for EVs may remain robust.
  • Despite the ongoing domestic price war, BYD continues to record excellent gross margins of 18.3% in H1'23 (+4.8 points YoY), as TSLA's continues to fall.
  • Investors that add here may partake in an excellent upside potential of +84.9% from current levels to our long-term price target of $57.13.

Queen or King crown on royal cushion. 3D Illustration

steved_np3

We previously covered BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDF) in July 2023, discussing the automaker's unique prospects as a Chinese-ADR, resulting in its geopolitically discounted valuations compared to Tesla's (TSLA).

Then again, Mr. Market still prudently rewarded the stock with higher valuations compared

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.22K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

c
ckapela
Today, 4:58 PM
Comments (1)
I agree. I think with all the economic issues in China currently it’s creating some excellent buying opportunities for companies like BYD. Living in Australia, I see more and more BYD’s every day on the road. And they are putting the effort into their marketing and display cars in shopping centres etc.
w
whynot1
Today, 4:46 PM
Comments (452)
You think they just might miss export targets? Ba Ha Ha
F
Fur
Today, 4:13 PM
Premium
Comments (132)
While i agree that in Q4 2023 they will be the top selling EV maker in numbers… the title is factual false and misleading!
d
dinoperson
Today, 4:04 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.16K)
Google: EV graveyards in China
